SKOUT CYBERSECURITY Appoints Denielle Pemberton-Heard, Esq. as Newest Board Member

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SKOUT CYBERSECURITY announced that Denielle Pemberton-Heard, former CEO of STEMconnector and the Chief Legal Officer of the Diversified Search Group, has been appointed to the company's board. Ms. Pemberton-Heard brings over twenty years of executive experience to SKOUT, which continues to make cyber-as-a-service affordable for countless SMBs worldwide.

Ms. Pemberton-Heard retained her position with the Diversified Search Group while also leading STEMconnector, a professional services firm committed to increasing the number of STEM-ready workers across 200 organizations until its acquisition by the technology firm POD Networks, where she remains as an advisor. As a leader with the Diversified Search Group, Ms. Pemberton-Heard is part of a team building a new model for the executive search industry, using best-in-class talent strategies to build diverse and responsive talent pipelines for corporate boards and executive management teams.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Denielle Pemberton-Heard to our Board of Directors," commented Aidan Kehoe, Founder and CEO of SKOUT Cybersecurity. "Her experience, talent, and deep professional network will help drive us toward our mission, making cybersecurity accessible to all businesses during this critical point in history."

During Ms. Pemberton-Heard's tenure with Diversified Search, the firm has expanded by acquiring marquee brands such as Koya Leadership Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search & Associates to become the world's largest female-founded executive search firm in the world.

"As the child of a dedicated entrepreneur and an educator, I respect Aidan's tenacity and commitment to the transformative work SKOUT has been doing," said Ms. Pemberton-Heard. "I believe my past exposure to intellectual property transactions and other lived experiences will allow me to offer invaluable insights to this impressive team—I look forward to this new opportunity."

Ms. Pemberton-Heard's appointment to SKOUT's Board of Directors is the latest sign of significant momentum for the company. SKOUT recently appointed Former Executive Chairman of RSA Security, Art Coviello Jr., as Senior Advisor, and has reported a 700 percent year-to-date increase in the number of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) using its software platform.

About SKOUT CYBERSECURITY

SKOUT makes cyber-as-a-service easy for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) by offering one dashboard, one number to call, and one turnkey partner. SKOUT is trusted by MSPs all over the world and offers a systematic approach to lower the cost and complexity of delivering managed security services. SKOUT believes that all businesses should have access to protection from cybercrime, regardless of size.

To learn more, visit https://getskout.com or follow SKOUT's LinkedIn and Facebook Pages.

Contact:

James Hatzell

[email protected]

SOURCE SKOUT CYBERSECURITY

Related Links

https://getskout.com

