SKOUT CYBERSECURITY Appoints Former Datto Executive Don O'Neill as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKOUT CYBERSECURITY, a cloud-native cybersecurity provider for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), delivered by managed services providers (MSPs), today announced it has appointed Don O'Neill as its new Chief Financial Officer. In this role, O'Neill will guide SKOUT's financial strategy and oversee the company's internal operations.

"I'm honored and excited to have Don join the SKOUT team as a key partner to the board and management team," said Aidan Kehoe , CEO and Co-Founder of SKOUT. "Don will be instrumental in helping us build the team we need to lead us through our next phase of growth."

O'Neill brings to his new role more than 20 years of financial experience. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Operations at Datto Inc., where was responsible for the global supply chain and logistics for the company's hardware business, while overseeing facilities management and internal operations. O'Neill also previously served as Datto's Controller and interim CFO and played a leadership role during Vista Equity's acquisition of the company and its subsequent merger with Autotask. His experience managing Datto's resources, employees and recruitment efforts helped contribute to the company's growth from 100 to 1,700 employees.

"I am thrilled to be joining SKOUT at such a pivotal time for the cybersecurity services industry, particularly for MSPs seeking to protect small and mid-sized businesses," said Don O'Neill, CFO of SKOUT. "There are many parallels between where the cyber industry is today and where the business continuity space was a few years ago. I am looking forward to applying my years of experience at Datto and my background in scaling companies' financial operations to SKOUT as it enters its next phase of growth."

O'Neill is a CPA and received a degree in Accounting from Moravian College. He has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, financial systems implementations, and financial planning.

SKOUT's platform monitors and protects organizations with cutting-edge analytics tools, reducing the cost and complexity of network security and making compliance with regulatory requirements simple.

About SKOUT CYBERSECURITY

Based in New York, SKOUT provides a cloud-native data analytics platform that delivers effective and affordable cybersecurity solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), delivered by managed services providers (MSPs). SKOUT's highly flexible technology architecture works regardless of where customer data resides, allowing MSPs to secure organizations of all sizes without the need for additional personnel. Its experienced team of highly trained analysts also works with customers to understand the evolving cyber threat landscape, and to assess and provide guidance on cyber-incident response procedures. SKOUT is committed to making cybersecurity accessible to all businesses. Find out more at https://getskout.com/.

