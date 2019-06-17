SKOUT CYBERSECURITY Appoints Industry Veteran Mike Hanauer as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKOUT CYBERSECURITY, a cloud-native cybersecurity provider for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced it has appointed Mike Hanauer as its new Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Hanauer will oversee SKOUT's channel sales strategy, focusing on driving the growth of the company through managed service providers (MSPs).

"Mike was instrumental in creating and executing strategies that have driven extraordinary growth for Datto. We're excited for him to build the team and strategy, while replicating this for us at SKOUT with the MSP community," said Aidan Kehoe, CEO and Co-Founder of SKOUT. "I am proud to have Mike as a key partner with the board and the management team of SKOUT. I am also extremely confident that Mike will build on our strong momentum in the marketplace and lead us through our next phases of growth."

Hanauer brings to his new role more than 10 years of sales and marketing experience. Most recently, he was Vice President of US Sales at Datto Inc., one of the world's leading providers of IT solutions delivered by managed service providers. There, he worked with Datto's board of directors and executive team to develop the firm's go-to-market strategy and implemented multiple processes to drive the advancement of the company.

"There is a massive gap in the cybersecurity space for SMBs, and I am excited about working with the SKOUT sales and marketing team to help MSPs address that gap as part of an integrated offering, while growing their businesses overall," said Hanauer. "I am looking forward to putting in place an integrated strategy incorporating events, outreach and content that can help MSPs better serve current clients and reach new customers."

At Datto, Hanauer managed and led a team of 100+ sales and success professionals and aided with the broader growth strategy of the organization, which grew from 25 to 1,700 employees during his eight-year tenure, and achieved a $1B valuation, as Connecticut's only $1B privately held company. Hanauer was also involved in securing venture capital funding, advising on potential private equity purchases, and evaluating acquisitions.

Kehoe continued, "At SKOUT, we recognize that there is a surging demand among MSPs for effective and affordable cybersecurity solutions. Our channel-focused delivery of service is designed to make cybersecurity accessible to the SMBs that need it the most."

Hanauer received a degree in Nuclear Electrical Engineering from the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command. With his unique background in nuclear engineering, he specializes in process-focused and data-driven transformations within a variety of sales environments.

SKOUT CYBERSECURITY

Based in New York, SKOUT provides a cloud-native data analytics platform that delivers effective and affordable cybersecurity solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), delivered by managed services providers (MSPs). SKOUT's highly flexible technology architecture works regardless of where customer data resides, allowing MSPs to secure organizations of all sizes without the need for additional personnel. Its experienced team of highly trained analysts also works with customers to understand the evolving cyber threat landscape, and to assess and provide guidance on cyber-incident response procedures. SKOUT is committed to making cybersecurity accessible to all businesses. Find out more at https://getskout.com/.

SOURCE SKOUT Cybersecurity

Related Links

https://getskout.com

