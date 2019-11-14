SKOUT CYBERSECURITY Welcomes SecureWorks Veteran Tyler Winkler To Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKOUT CYBERSECURITY, a cloud-native cybersecurity provider for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), delivered by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the appointment of IT security leader Tyler Winkler to its Board of Directors. As Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at SecureWorks, Tyler played a vital role in the company's rapid growth leading up to its 2011 acquisition by Dell for $650 million and 2016 IPO. In 2017, Tyler became CEO of MediaPRO a cybersecurity and privacy education business, and now serves as CEO of UserIQ, a customer success software company based in Atlanta.

"Tyler will play a key role in guiding our management team with our strategy to further enable our MSP partners to successfully use, market, sell and support today's leading IT security solutions and services, and prevent cyberattacks. His wealth of go-to-market experience in the cybersecurity space is a huge asset to our board and company," said Aidan Kehoe, Co-Founder and CEO of SKOUT.

"I am honored to serve on the SKOUT Board of Directors," said Winkler. "SKOUT is securing SMBs with technology and services previously reserved for enterprise companies through strategic partnerships with MSPs. Their commitment to making cybersecurity accessible to all aligns with my core values."

Winkler joins Kehoe as a board member, along with Stephen M. Ross, Chairman of The Related Companies; Matt Higgins, Co-Founder and CEO of RSE Ventures; and Alex Weiss, Managing Partner, ClearSky. Earlier this year, SKOUT announced a $25M series B funding round led by ClearSky Security Fund and RSE Ventures.

About SKOUT CYBERSECURITY

Based in New York, SKOUT provides a cloud-native data analytics platform that provides effective and affordable cybersecurity solutions for small and mid-sized businesses ("SMBs"), delivered by managed service providers (MSPs). SKOUT's highly flexible technology architecture works regardless of where customer data resides, allowing MSPs to secure organizations of all sizes without the need for additional personnel. Its experienced team of highly trained analysts work with customers to understand the evolving cyber threat landscape, and to assess and provide guidance on cyber-threat response procedures. SKOUT is committed to making cybersecurity accessible to all businesses. Find out more at https://getskout.com/ .

PRESS CONTACT:

Marie Meoli Rourke

WhiteFox Marketing Inc.

714-292-2199

marie@whitefoxpr.com

SOURCE SKOUT CYBERSECURITY

