Skout's Honor Valentine's Day Survey Reveals How Much We Really Love Our Pets!

Skout's Honor has always focused on the love between pets and people.

What is the best Valentine's Day gift?

84.31% - A day with my pet

9.29% - Chocolates

6.47% - Flowers

Which do you prefer?

90.53% - Puppy kisses

9.47% - Hershey's kisses

Who is the best snuggler?

80.61% - my pet(s)

12.5% - my spouse

6.89% - my kids

The perfect date?

71.04% - A cozy night at home with my pet

22.79% - Dinner date with my spouse

6.17% - Out with friends

From the Skout's Paw Pledge (Buy a bottle, feed an animal) - which signifies a day's worth of food donated per every Skout's Honor product sold, to their life-changing products spanning household cleaning, probiotic wellness/grooming lines, natural flea and tick solutions and training aids, the company is committed to keeping pets happy, healthy and well-loved.

About Skout's Honor

Skout's Honor is an environmentally and socially conscious company curating products to make life better for pet's and their people. With Cleaning, Probiotic Grooming & Wellness, Preventive/Training and Flea + Tick solutions. Founded in California in 2015 by a team of dedicated individuals who share a common love for pets and a passion for making a positive difference in the world. Today, we are proud to be an award-winning brand in the pet specialty industry that has become known for a growing collection of products that are truly life-changing for pets and the people who love them. Our Skout's Paw Pledge feeds animals in need with every bottle sold! Buy a bottle, feed an animal. For more information, please visit www.skoutshonor.com

