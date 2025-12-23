Skreed Redefines Phone Accessories With The Launch Of 240 Shades To Become The World's Most Color-Diverse Brand

Premium Brand Shatters Industry Norms, Offering Unprecedented Color Selection Across 35 iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel Models for Complete Style Freedom.

DAYTON, N.J., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era of personal style and device protection begins today, as Skreed, a bold new entrant in the premium phone accessory market, officially announced the launch of its revolutionary premium phone case brand. Skreed is setting a new standard in mobile accessories by offering a diverse range of products - including premium phone cases, power banks, and AirPods cases – spanning 240 shades.

While the industry standard often limits consumers to a standard set of primary colors, Skreed shatters this constraint. Built for customers who want their everyday tech to reflect their individuality, Skreed combines premium craftsmanship with color science to offer the most diverse palette ever introduced in consumer tech accessories. From vibrant solids to muted tones that span the entire color wheel, Skreed's collection outshines the typical limited-range offerings in the industry. Skreed's mission is simple: to make your device as unique as you. Every product is crafted from premium materials that combine sleek design, durable protection, and a precise fit. Each phone case (available across 35 major phone models), power bank or AirPods cases is available in a stunning palette of 240 custom-curated solid shades. This allows users to find the exact hue – whether it's "Thyme Green" or "Flamingo Pink." In addition, Skreed also offer dozens of patterns, along with MagSafe-compatible variants for supported iPhone models.

Skreed's launch introduces a refreshing sense of individuality and design freedom for consumers who want their tech accessories to reflect their personal style. With tactile precision, refined finishes, and color consistency across products, Skreed's mission is to merge technology, fashion, and functionality into one seamless experience.

"We noticed a frustration in the market where people had to settle for 'close enough' when it came to color," said Prem Sanjay Vuthandam, CEO of Skreed, which is a part of Zeos Global. "In a market where most brands offer a handful of colors, we're giving users unlimited expression with 240 meticulously crafted shades across phone cases, power banks and AirPods cases. With access to the full spectrum of color, we're giving people the freedom to define their own look, creating thousands of unique possibilities across our product line."

While Skreed is a fashion-forward brand, its cases are engineered with premium materials to deliver reliable protection. Each product undergoes a specialized UV-curation process to ensure that the vibrant shades remain resistant to fading, natular oils, and environmental wear. Each case is built to withstand everyday wear while maintaining its bold and vibrant appearance. By offering a unified color story across phone cases, power banks and AirPods cases, Skreed allows users to create a cohesive monochrome kit that is as functional as it is beautiful.

