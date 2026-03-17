SkrewAI Launches Free Camera App That Uses Physics to Prove Videos Are Real

Patent-pending app replaces the default phone camera with a full-featured alternative that captures sensor data during every recording, creating unfakeable proof of human presence

LEWES, Del., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkrewAI LLC today launched SkrewAI Camera, a free full-featured camera app for iOS and Android that takes a fundamentally different approach to the deepfake crisis. Instead of trying to detect AI-generated content after it spreads, SkrewAI lets creators prove their videos and photos are real at the moment of capture — using device sensor data that artificial intelligence cannot fake.

Every photo and video captured with SkrewAI gets a public verification page. The page displays the media, device info, timestamp, and a "See how we verified this" panel with full sensor data. Anyone can inspect authenticity with one tap - no app needed. Save to gallery or share the proof URL to any platform. Free on iOS and Android. Inside a SkrewAI verification page: real magnetometer data showing compass heading and field strength, plus a log of the physical button press that initiated capture. This sensor telemetry is recorded during every shot and cross-analyzed against the visual content. AI can generate pixels - it cannot fake these physics readings.

The app records synchronized telemetry from the phone's accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer alongside every video and photo. On the backend, SkrewAI's proprietary algorithms and large language models cross-analyze sensor patterns against the visual content itself — verifying that physical motion, orientation, and environmental data are consistent with what the camera recorded. The result is a physics-based proof that a real human held a real device in a real environment.

"Detection asks 'is this fake?' We ask 'can you prove it's real?'" said Uroš Jojić, founder of SkrewAI. "To forge a SkrewAI-verified video, you'd need to fabricate accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer readings that perfectly match your video content, frame by frame, while running on verified hardware. The physics don't lie."

Key Features

Full camera replacement: Video, photo, slow-motion, and timelapse modes with cinematic stabilization, face-aware focus, exposure control, and filters — offering more shooting options than the stock camera app while adding verification to every capture

Video, photo, slow-motion, and timelapse modes with cinematic stabilization, face-aware focus, exposure control, and filters — offering more shooting options than the stock camera app while adding verification to every capture Seamless local integration: All verified media saves directly to the phone's gallery and syncs to the cloud in the background — no app switching, no workflow changes

All verified media saves directly to the phone's gallery and syncs to the cloud in the background — no app switching, no workflow changes Advanced backend analysis: Proprietary algorithms and LLMs cross-reference sensor telemetry against visual content for multi-layered authenticity verification

Proprietary algorithms and LLMs cross-reference sensor telemetry against visual content for multi-layered authenticity verification Screen recording detection: Identifies attempts to re-record manipulated content displayed on another screen

Identifies attempts to re-record manipulated content displayed on another screen Social proof pages: Every capture generates a shareable verification URL with interactive sensor visualizations, device data, and GPS mapping — a TikTok-style format designed for social sharing where anyone can verify authenticity with one tap

Every capture generates a shareable verification URL with interactive sensor visualizations, device data, and GPS mapping — a TikTok-style format designed for social sharing where anyone can verify authenticity with one tap Copyright protection: Timestamped, sensor-verified proof of original creation for content ownership disputes

SkrewAI is building machine learning models trained exclusively on cryptographically verified authentic content — a growing dataset of proven human recordings no other company can replicate. With social features including vertical-scroll browsing and community engagement on verification pages planned for upcoming releases, SkrewAI is positioning verified content as shareable social proof, not just a security tool.

SkrewAI Camera is free to download and free to use, with iOS as the primary platform. Blockchain-backed proof certificates and C2PA Content Credentials interoperability are also in development. The technology is patent-pending (US Patent Application No. 19/409,651).

About SkrewAI

SkrewAI LLC is a Delaware-based technology company founded by Uroš Jojić, an entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience building video and internet platforms. He previously founded ActionTrip (acquired by Gorilla Nation Media), led product development for Evolve Media's SpringBoard Video Platform, founded and ran Brid.TV for seven years (acquired by TargetVideo), and served as Co-CEO of TargetVideo. For more information, visit skrew.ai.

Links:

Website: https://skrew.ai

iOS App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/skrewai-camera/id6753060931

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.skrew.camera

Demo Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8V4p4F5XxY

Live Verification Example: https://app.skrew.ai/v/becd0f6fe2be

Media Contact:

Uroš Jojić, Founder

SkrewAI LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (830) 381-0207

Web: https://skrew.ai

SOURCE SkrewAI