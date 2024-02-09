Skrewball Whiskey Announces Partnership with National Touring Artist Dee Jay Silver and His DJ Duo, RoadHouse, Featuring Blake Horstmann

The original peanut butter whiskey teams up with recording artist to bring the ultimate party experience to upcoming events nationwide

NEW YORK , Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Skrewball Whiskey , the original peanut butter whiskey, announced today its partnership with Dee Jay Silver to bring the ultimate party experience across the nation timed with the upcoming major golf event in Scottsdale, AZ and the Big Game in Las Vegas, NV. These are just the first in a series of electric Skrewball sponsored experiences at major events in the coming months with Dee Jay Silver and Blake Horstmann of RoadHouse , the first DJ duo to sign with a Nashville record label.

Upcoming scheduled parties with Skrewball Whiskey include:

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey teams up with RoadHouse for national tour.

Saturday, Feb. 10 th 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm – Party at El Hefe Scottsdale with Blake Horstmann

– Party at El Hefe Scottsdale with Saturday, Feb. 10 th 9:30 pm - 2:00 am– Las Vegas Big Game Party at Foundation Room Las Vegas

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with the incredibly talented Dee Jay Silver," said Skrewball Whiskey co-founders Steven and Brittany Yeng. "Just like the unexpected combination of peanut butter and whiskey, Dee Jay Silver's unique blend of country vibes and house music aligns perfectly with Skrewball's goal of bringing an unforgettable party to whiskey and music enthusiasts alike."

"I'm excited to be hitting the highway on the Electric Roadhouse tour with Skrewball this year," said Dee Jay Silver. "Skrewball Whiskey is the perfect partner to help me bring the ultimate party to each stop on the national tour."

Skrewball has a longstanding history of admiration and support for Nashville-rooted musicians. Being the first DJ to be signed to a major Nashville label, Dee Jay Silver is going against the grain with his groundbreaking open format, making him an apt representative of the "black sheep" spirit of Skrewball Whiskey.

For more information about Skrewball Whiskey, visit www.skrewballwhiskey.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram (@skrewballwhiskey).

PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. 35% ALC./VOL. ©2024 Skrewball Spirits, LLC, New York, NY

About Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Skrewball Whiskey was founded by Steven Yeng, a Cambodian refugee, and his wife Brittany, a former chemist who became a lawyer. Steven discovered his love of peanut butter shortly after arriving in the United States. Later, he began to integrate the quintessential, American nut butter into a top-selling cocktail at a bustling downtown Ocean Beach (San Diego) bar he ran. Seeing the popularity, Brittany would take Steven's bestselling shot and help turn it into a shelf-stable whiskey with her chemistry background. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has won several awards, including the Best Flavored Whiskey award at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition. The brand rapidly expanded in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.skrewballwhiskey.com .

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código 1530, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking.

For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com .

About Dee Jay Silver: Dee Jay Silver has been a top touring DJ, remixer and producer for over 15 years, having played in premier venues in virtually every major market in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. In 2013, Silver signed a recording contract with RCA Nashville, becoming the first DJ to be signed to a major Nashville label. His 2013 EP, Country Club, features creative and rhythmic country mashups of beloved artists, including Alabama, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Jake Owen and more. Silver has shared the stage with some of the biggest artists in the world, including Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Pitbull, Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, Hardy, Luke Combs. He's appeared at major music festivals, including the CMA Music Festival, Rock The South, Faster Horses, Tortuga Music Festival, Watershed, Route 91 Harvest, Carolina Country Music Festival and more.

SOURCE Skrewball Whiskey