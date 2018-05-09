Skrumble Network Crowdfunding Sells Out in 1 Hour With the Help of LEEKICO and Announces First Exchange Listing

SYDNEY, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LEEKICO, a one-stop-service ICO platform, successfully supported Skrumble Network (SKM), a project aiming to solve the data ownership crisis with a secure blockchain and application, in completing its highly anticipated token sale on May 5, 2018. With LEEKICO's support, Skrumble Network (SKM) reached their hard cap of 20,000 ETH, securing about $15 Million USD.

Following the incredible success of their public sale, Skrumble Network announced via their 48,000 members Telegram group that they'll be exclusive main board listing on the Gate.io exchange starting on May 10th, 2018.

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a completely new and innovative blockchain and application that centers on creating the most secure connections for communication possible. Skrumble Network addresses the issues with current centralized communication systems that pose data security challenges, solves issues with data ownership and creates a safe haven for marginalized communication who seek free discussion and trusted connections.

"Our users desire a secure community where they can feel comfortable enough sharing their personal data and won't need to worry about who else has access to it because no one else will," says Skrumble Network Co-Founder Eric Lifson. "It is our mission to give users back ownership of their data, and we could not have done it without the incredible support from our partnership with LEEKICO to help us run the token sale while we focus on this mission."

Skrumble Network is an open source community-driven blockchain and application which will allow users to perform communication and financial transactions more securely as well as build their own application using the network. The project is spearheaded by experienced innovative communication technology specialists David and Eric Lifson, supported by a team of 40 people behind their existing infrastructure.

The LEEKICO platform has successfully helped over 30 projects to complete successful crowdfunding campaigns. Thanks to its strict KYC/AML policies, comprehensive and convenient service as well as friendly customer support, some remarkable blockchain companies chose to cooperate with LEEKICO. The platform offers exclusive crowdfunding channels for both 'Early Bird' and main ICO services for highly rated projects, including NKN and SKM.

LEEKICO not only provide services to the project team but also to investors. The LEEKICO team selects project after they undergo a rigorous due diligence process, ensuring the quality of each project it supports. Their customer service helps investors understand the project both during the ICO stage and post-ICO stage and use the platform. The LEEKICO platform now boasts a user base of over 35,000 people across the world.

About LEEKICO

LEEKICO shares the belief of asset decentralization and commits to promoting the wave of global cryptocurrency start-up companies. LEEKICO aims to build an initial coin offering platform with ensured security, integrity, fairness and transparency for both start-up companies and investors. LEEKICO provides cryptocurrency and blockchain start-up companies with crowdfunding services and provides investors with comprehensive cryptocurrency consulting services, pre-ICO, and post-ICO management service. Both start-up companies who are planning to go through an ICO process and investors who are involved in ICO projects will enjoy the best experience with LEEKICO's one-stop service provided by the LEEKICO platform.

www.leekico.com

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a completely new, innovative blockchain and application that centers on creating the most secure connections for communication possible. It will be a blockchain uniquely optimized for secure communication-centric connections and transactions, a decentralized social media communication application, and a communication layer for developers to build into any application. With no middle entity or centralized server host in between to censor, block, or manipulate any data, Skrumble Network's blockchain and application will be a catalyst for data privacy, and help to truly democratize communication on a global scale.

Learn more about Skrumble Network by visiting skrumble.network or visit the Telegram group at https://t.me/skrumble.

