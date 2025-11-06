SKS ELEVATES THE MODERN KITCHEN WITH NEW 36-INCH INDUCTION PRO RANGE

Only Luxury Range to Combine Powerful Induction, Steam-Combi Cooking and ENERGY STAR Certification, Now Available Nationwide

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKS, the award-winning luxury appliance brand leading innovation in the built-in appliance category, today announced nationwide availability of its new 36-inch Induction Pro Range – the industry's first and only model in its class1 to pair ENERGY STAR® certification with steam-combi functionality2.

The SKS 36-inch Induction Pro Range features a powerful 7,000W dual-center element, steam-combi oven, smart controls with ThinQ® connectivity and a Cookware Compatibility Indicator for precision cooking.

First previewed at KBIS 2025, the range blends precision and innovation, pairing the most powerful dual center induction element in the industry3 with the largest-capacity steam-combi oven, reinforcing SKS's leadership in driving innovation in the luxury appliance market and providing a new option for today's forward thinking Technicurean™ home chefs.

Induction is reshaping the modern kitchen with benefits such as faster cooking, precise temperature control, easier cleanup and a safer cooktop surface, and SKS is one of the few luxury brands to pair these advantages with ENERGY STAR efficiency and performance. The certification comes as consumer demand is rising for more energy-efficient and technologically advanced cooking solutions.

"At SKS, we believe true luxury means delivering it all – professional performance, beautiful design and efficiency that meets today's highest standards," said SKS Vice President Randy Warner. "The 36-inch Induction Pro Range brings the industry's most powerful dual center induction element, the largest capacity steam-combi oven and ENERGY STAR certification together in one product. For homeowners, it offers confidence and control in the kitchen, and for builders and designers, it is a meaningful differentiator in a market where others are not keeping pace."

An 11-inch dual center element delivers 7,000 watts of power, which brings a quart of water to a boil in under a minute. The range also includes a Cookware Compatibility Indicator built directly into the touchscreen. By placing a pan on the surface, home chefs can instantly see if it is induction-ready, along with a percentage score that reflects the cookware's performance. Two 3,700-watt Flex Cooking Zones automatically adjust to any cookware size or shape, offering home chefs greater flexibility and an effortless introduction to induction.

Inside the 6.3-cubic-foot steam-combi oven, the largest capacity available, home cooking is elevated with modes including ProHeat® Convection, Steam Sous Vide and Air Fry. Steam functionality preserves moisture and flavor, while convection ensures even heat distribution for professional-level results. SKS' exclusive Smart Knobs™ with illuminated displays, built-in timers and an intuitive 7-inch LCD touchscreen with personalized cooking modes, bring confidence and control to every dish.

"Consumers are starting to understand the benefits of induction cooking," said Nick Ritchie, Executive Chef for SKS. "It's faster, more efficient and safer to the touch, and when paired with the steam-combi oven, it gives home chefs tools to create food that is consistently better and more flavorful."

As one of the only luxury pro ranges with ENERGY STAR certification and steam combi functionality, SKS stands apart by offering both professional power and efficient performance. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, ENERGY STAR certified electric cooking products are, on average, 18 percent more efficient than standard models.

The 36-inch Induction Pro Range was recently honored with a 2025 Red Dot Award in the Kitchen Appliances and Kitchen Accessories category, one of the world's most prestigious design competitions – underscoring the range's innovative design and professional performance. The Red Dot Design Award annually recognizes outstanding achievements across three categories: Product Design, Design Concept, and Brands & Communication Design.

The SKS 36-inch Induction Pro Range is backed by the industry's leading warranty, a limited three-year coverage on parts and labor, and it is available now through authorized SKS dealers nationwide. For more information and to find the nearest dealer, visit www.sksappliances.com.

1 Class defined as 36-inch wide professional-style induction ranges available in the U.S. market as of October 2025.

2 Steam-combi functionality may be referred to as the combination of convection cooking and a dedicated 720W steam element.

3 Based on October 2025 market research.

About SKS

SKS, formerly known as Signature Kitchen Suite, is the award-winning luxury appliance brand backed by LG Electronics. Fueled by a passion for innovation, we create luxury appliances that redefine what's possible and unite precision with unparalleled performance. Our guiding principles of purposeful design and bold innovation infuse every product. With a commitment to excellence and passion for pushing boundaries, SKS has earned international accolades for our groundbreaking appliances. We continue to transform the modern kitchen, delivering an elevated culinary experience. From the pioneering built-in sous vide range to Gourmet AI in our wall ovens, SKS embodies cutting-edge, best-in-class technology. Visit www.sksappliances.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

