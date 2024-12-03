SWEN Capital Partners ("SWEN CP"), through its strategy SWEN Impact Fund for Transition, will provide funding to strengthen the SKS Development LLC ("SKS") team and grow its portfolio of biogas facilities in North America.

ALMA, Mich. and PARIS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKS has secured financing from SWEN CP to expand its team and accelerate the development of biogas production facilities that convert organic waste to renewable natural gas ("RNG"). SWEN CP, through its strategy SWEN Impact Fund for Transition dedicated to the Energy Transition, aims to contribute to the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors in Europe and North America by investing in companies that share a common goal for creating positive environmental and social impacts.

SKS Receives Investment from SWEN Capital Partners.

The SKS team is experienced in developing, constructing, and operating biogas facilities, and has longstanding relationships in the dairy and food processing industries that should lead to future development opportunities. In partnership with SWEN CP, SKS plans to maintain its strong focus on the dairy sector while pursuing emerging opportunities involving other organic waste resources that can be utilized to generate renewable energy.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with SWEN CP and believe they will be instrumental in helping us achieve our vision for building an attractive portfolio of high-quality projects in the agricultural and food processing industries," says SKS CEO, Dr. Dana Kirk, Ph.D., P.E. "Having successfully raised and deployed capital aimed at growing biomethane companies throughout Europe, we think the SWEN CP team's knowledge, experience, and investment philosophy make them an ideal partner."

"We are delighted to support SKS, a leading RNG developer, and its highly recognized management team. Our partnership will accelerate SKS growth and help the management team to expand its portfolio of RNG projects," adds Charlotte Virally, SWEN CP Investment Director. "This also represents a compelling opportunity for SWEN CP to expand our operations to the United States, utilizing our experience in supporting leading RNG players and projects in Europe."

The current SKS portfolio includes seven RNG production facilities that are in various stages of construction, operations, or expansion in the United States. Once fully operational, these facilities, which use anaerobic digestion to process the organic waste generated at 13 different dairy farms, are expected to produce nearly 1.5 million dekatherms of RNG annually. With key relationships in place with industry leading project finance, gas monetization, equipment procurement, engineering, and construction partners, the SKS team is poised for continued growth in the coming years.

About SKS Development

SKS Development LLC ("SKS") is an experienced biogas developer, focused on creating waste–to-energy facilities that generate RNG. SKS facilities address waste management challenges while reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the capture of methane emissions, which are over 25 times more damaging than carbon dioxide emissions. SKS provides a variety of services in the sector, including project identification, feasibility studies, investment analysis, engineering & design, equipment procurement, construction management, and commissioning. Since its inception in 2017, SKS has quickly grown to be one of the largest developers of dairy-manure-based RNG facilities in the United States. Please visit www.sksgreen.com to learn more or contact us at [email protected].

About SWEN Capital Partners

SWEN Capital Partners ("SWEN CP") is a leading player in sustainable investments with more than €8 billion in assets under management. The management company, owned by the Ofi Invest Group (whose main shareholders are entities of the Aéma group: Macif, Abeille Assurances holding, Aésio Mutuelle) and Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, as well as its team, has always placed climate at the heart of its approach and offers its clients innovative and sustainable investment solutions.

SWEN CP supports entrepreneurs and its partners on social, societal and/or environmental issues and the creation of sustainable value, essential in its eyes for useful finance. To learn more please visit www.swen-cp.fr/en.

Media Contact:

Meredith Fennema

6169209063

[email protected]

SOURCE SKS