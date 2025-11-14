SKS SHOWROOM OPENING AT ICONIC CHICAGO MART MARKS NEW CHAPTER FOR LUXURY APPLIANCE BRAND

The launch event for the newly minted showroom was hosted by Chris Jung, CEO of LG North America, who noted how this one-of-a-kind design center builds on the company's rich history of technology prowess and outstanding design. "This is yet another example of how we continue to invest in supporting our customers and their clients in the luxury appliance sector, a strategic focus area for LG in North America," he said.

"The MART is an icon of Chicago architecture, a fitting venue for our first SKS showroom accessible to the public," said SKS Vice President Randy Warner. "Our new experience & design center in this re-energized design mecca offers consumers a unique opportunity to interact hands-on with luxury appliances, accelerating the momentum for the SKS brand in America's heartland. We've created an incredible space that showcases our commitment to precision, versatility, and passion for today's forward-thinking Technicurean home chefs – exemplified by groundbreaking features like our built-in sous vide and advanced induction cooking. It also brings together icons of design, like Piero Lissoni, and visionaries of the culinary world with an immersive experience. This showroom is truly the new home for the Technicurean spirit in the heart of this legendary city."

The grand opening celebration brought together leaders from Chicago's design and culinary communities. Joining the event was Chef Grant Achatz, one of the most acclaimed and forward-thinking chefs in the world. As the visionary behind the three-Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant Alinea, Chef Achatz is celebrated for his progressive culinary techniques, which blend science, precision, and artistry to create multisensory dining experiences. His relentless curiosity and passion for pushing boundaries embody the SKS "Technicurean" spirit—a mindset shared by those who value quality, purpose and exceptional experiences, and who leverage precision tools like SKS' unique cooking technologies to achieve them.

"Innovation in the culinary world isn't just about what's on the plate; it's about the entire experience—the design, the atmosphere, the community," said Chef Achatz. "It's exciting to see a space like this open in Chicago that so beautifully celebrates that intersection."

Lissoni, a master of contemporary design, approached the showroom design with a philosophy of reverence for THE MART's industrial heritage. He created a sophisticated, gallery-like environment that serves as a neutral backdrop, allowing the craftsmanship and purposeful design of the technology-forward SKS appliances to take center stage.

Highlights include:

A Dramatic Welcome: A custom, 10-foot-tall chandelier of fluted glass rods hangs above a sculptural basalt stone table, creating a stunning juxtaposition of refined and raw materials.

Theatrical Kitchen Vignettes: Five fully-tailored kitchens, custom-built by Italian manufacturer Arclinea, are presented on a grand scale with exaggerated heights and dramatic 20-foot-long islands. More than 50 appliances, including SKS' acclaimed pro-ranges and rangetops featuring the industry's first built-in sous vide, advanced induction cooktops for rapid and precise heating, and innovative refrigerators and wine storage solutions, are integrated throughout. Each appliance is designed to deliver the ultimate in precision, versatility, and smart connectivity, and seamlessly integrated and connected to the ThinQ® platform for a truly smart kitchen in action, empowering Technicurean chefs to master every culinary technique. Select vignettes feature custom sliding door systems by Lualdi, including a 12-foot-tall glass partition with a Mondrian-inspired pattern.

Five fully-tailored kitchens, custom-built by Italian manufacturer Arclinea, are presented on a grand scale with exaggerated heights and dramatic 20-foot-long islands. More than 50 appliances, including SKS' acclaimed pro-ranges and rangetops featuring the industry's first built-in sous vide, advanced induction cooktops for rapid and precise heating, and innovative refrigerators and wine storage solutions, are integrated throughout. Each appliance is designed to deliver the ultimate in precision, versatility, and smart connectivity, and seamlessly integrated and connected to the ThinQ® platform for a truly smart kitchen in action, empowering Technicurean chefs to master every culinary technique. Select vignettes feature custom sliding door systems by Lualdi, including a 12-foot-tall glass partition with a Mondrian-inspired pattern. An Immersive Dining Experience: Designed for premier culinary events, a 20-foot dining table acts as a canvas for projection mapping, allowing light and visuals to dance around the food for a truly multisensory experience for showroom guests. Bringing an unparalleled visual brilliance and immersive experience to SKS at THE MART are 31-by-10—foot video walls composed of "LG MAGNIT" direct-view LED displays, which create a luxury cinematic and digital art showcase. These displays elevate the entertainment through an immersive media art installation and allow visitors to naturally absorb SKS' True to Food™ brand philosophy through an unmatched multi-sensory experience combining light, sound, and visuals.

An Immersive Dining Experience: Designed for premier culinary events, a 20-foot dining table acts as a canvas for projection mapping, allowing light and visuals to dance around the food for a truly multisensory experience for showroom guests. Bringing an unparalleled visual brilliance and immersive experience to SKS at THE MART are 31-by-10—foot video walls composed of "LG MAGNIT" direct-view LED displays, which create a luxury cinematic and digital art showcase. These displays elevate the entertainment through an immersive media art installation and allow visitors to naturally absorb SKS' True to Food™ brand philosophy through an unmatched multi-sensory experience combining light, sound, and visuals. Beyond the Kitchen: A beautifully designed custom bar vignette and separate living room are also integrated within the showroom, along with a spacious laundry room featuring a custom closet and shelving system designed by Porro and LG's diverse suite of laundry solutions.

Lissoni described the concept as a dynamic set, noting, "I imagined it as a stage where the scenery periodically shifts and the products can change roles. The beauty of this project lies in the fact that all the products of SKS can take centerstage; every space is a story that can be illuminated. On the one hand we show the role that each product plays within its own particular setting, and on the other, we tell the story of the extremely sophisticated, wide-ranging and distinct collection of an international brand leader."

"This showroom is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision," said Helen Cho, head of marketing for SKS. "We are incredibly grateful to Piero Lissoni and our esteemed partners like Arclinea, Lualdi, Porro and Viabizzuno, whose world-class design and innovation have helped us create a truly unparalleled space. Together, we're bringing the Technicurean lifestyle to life, offering an immersive experience that celebrates both culinary artistry and cutting-edge technology."

THE MART marks the third SKS showroom in the United States following the opening of the Experience & Design Center in Napa Valley, Calif. in January 2019 and the Skyline Showroom in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. in May 2023.

About SKS

SKS, formerly known as Signature Kitchen Suite, is the award-winning luxury appliance brand backed by global innovator LG Electronics. Fueled by a passion for innovation, we create luxury appliances that redefine what's possible and unite precision with unparalleled performance. Our guiding principles of purposeful design and bold innovation infuse every product. With a commitment to excellence and passion for pushing boundaries, SKS has earned international accolades for our groundbreaking appliances. We continue to transform the modern kitchen, delivering an elevated culinary experience. From the pioneering built-in sous vide range to Gourmet AI in our wall ovens, SKS embodies cutting-edge, best-in-class technology. Visit www.sksappliances.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

