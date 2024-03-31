SKT Expands A.'s Call Features to All Subscribers

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM, "SKT") today announced that it has upgraded call-related features of its personalized AI personal assistant, "A." (pronounced "A dot"), and made features such as "A. Call Translator" available for Android device users.

By adding the call service to A. for Android, SKT now offers not only basic AI-based phone features such as call recording and call summary, but also A. Call Translator, a real-time call interpretation service that was first made available for the iOS version of A. last December.

Moreover, to strengthen protection for users against spam and phishing calls, SKT added "AI Spam Indicator" to A.'s call service. AI Spam Indicator helps users recognize spam calls by displaying a spam rating – e.g. phishing alert, spam alert, and suspected spam – when users receive a call from an unknown number. The prediction is based on scores measured by SKT's AI Spam Detection System that detects abnormal patterns of phone numbers in real time 24/7. AI Spam Indicator is available immediately on iOS and will be available on Android in April.

A. also offers "Biz Contact," a telephone directory feature designed to increase user convenience. The feature enables users to easily look up phone numbers of stores, businesses and organizations that are not saved in their contacts. This feature is available on both iOS and Android OS.

The upgraded AI-based call features can be used by SKT subscribers via sign-ups. Non-SKT subscribers can still use the A. app for call recording and call summary as well as features that assist their everyday lives.

"Through this update, we will be able to further enhance user's communication experience," said Kim Yong-hun, Chief AI Service Officer of SKT. "We will continue to introduce services that utilize AI technology to provide new value to our customers."

