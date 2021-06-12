SKT to Participate in E3 2021 to Showcase Exciting Korean Games

E3, which stands for Electronic Entertainment Expo, is the largest video game exhibition in North America hosted by Entertainment Software Association, ESA, from the United States. This year, it will be held for four days from 16th in local time with more than 50 global game developers and publishers, including SKT, Xbox, Nintendo, and Ubisoft.

However, due to COVID-19, this year's E3 will be held online through its official web page or mobile application. It is available to sign up as a visitor on the official web page of E3(https://e3expo.com).

SKT's game lineup includes ANVIL, Little Witch in the Woods, VAPOR World, and NEOVERSE.

ANVIL: Developed by Action Squire, ANVIL is a multi-player co-op top-down sci-fi roguelike action shooter where players control characters called Vault Breakers to explore various galaxies that are filled with monsters.

Little Witch in the Woods: Created by Sunny Side UP, Little Witch in the Woods is a pixel art-fantasy role-playing-game where players play as Ellie, a young witch who comes to a town and joins a witch's house to study magical creatures, brew potions and to learn more witchcraft.

VAPOR World: Developed by Alive, VAPOR World is an action and adventure game where players play in the inner world of mental patients.

NEOVERSE: Created by Tinogames, NEORVERSE is a time warping multiverse game consisting of thrilling adventures that are packed with great and exciting challenges; combining roguelite, deck building and strategy gameplay all in one.

Among the above four games, NEOVERSE became the first to be released as an Xbox game and 5GX Cloud Game in December 2020. The other three games will also launch on Xbox and 5GX Cloud Game gradually within this year. During the E3 Expo, visitors will be able to play the demo version of ANVIL and provide feedback to increase the level of completion of the game.

SKT expects E3 2021 to raise the awareness of console games created by Korean game developers and help these developers expand into the global market.

"We are delighted to participate in E3 2021 with prominent game developers in Korea," Cho Jae-yoo, Vice President and Head of Game Business at SKT. "Based on Xbox platform and 5GX Cloud Game, we will make continuous efforts to help create valuable global market opportunities for Korean game companies and enrich the overall game ecosystem."

