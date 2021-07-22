SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder Acquires DotCom Partners, an eCommerce Software and Strategy Agency Founded by Former Walmart Merchants

ROGERS, Ark., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder, an eCommerce software and digital merchandising company, announced today its acquisition of DotCom Partners, an eCommerce solution provider specializing in Walmart online business.

DotCom Partners and SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder first worked together in early 2020 when launching the Digital Catalog Program. During this joint venture, the teams realized a distinct synergy in their use of proprietary software such as SKU Ninja to accelerate the business of major national brands on Walmart.com through full-service item setup, content management, search optimization, and actionable insights.

As SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder continues to position itself as the most knowledgeable and capable software provider for Walmart omnichannel businesses, this acquisition adds a team of seven former Walmart merchants and eCommerce experts who are committed to developing innovative and impactful software solutions for all current and future clients.

"DotCom Partners' deep understanding of Walmart eCommerce has been an instrumental component of the Digital Catalog Program. Their breadth of Walmart.com expertise is an invaluable addition across both product development and client services," said JS Bull, CEO and Co-Owner of SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder.

Since its inception in February 2020, DotCom Partners has made it their mission to be the leading solution provider to vendors on Walmart.com. One of the few Official Solution Providers for Walmart eCommerce, the DotCom Partners team provides an unprecedented level of Walmart.com account management.

"We are extremely proud of DotCom Partners' success, as we've generated millions of dollars in incremental revenue for our portfolio of clients on Walmart.com in just over a year and a half," said CEO and Co-Founder of DotCom Partners, Corey Hammond. "We know that this success would not have been possible without our partnership with SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder. We're excited to work even closer with SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder to build innovative technology that helps brands succeed on Walmart.com and other digital marketplaces."

About SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder

SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder is an eCommerce software and digital marketing company that makes it easy to win online. They combine human expertise and analysis with innovative software solutions to meet the unique needs of eCommerce professionals working with Walmart. SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder provides brands and retailers with the tools they need to create and manage a best-in-class online Walmart portfolio.

About DotCom Partners

DotCom Partners is an eCommerce agency founded by Corey Hammond and Zach Toste, former Walmart eCommerce merchants, aiming to provide exponential, sustainable growth online for its clients. With a unique background and unparalleled experience in the Walmart eCommerce space, DotCom Partners provides insights and guidance to ensure businesses win online.

Contact: Brooke McNeely, VP of Marketing

Phone: 479-879-2015

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.whytespyder.com/

SOURCE SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder