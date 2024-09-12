SKULLCANDY BREAKS BOUNDARIES WITH DEBUT OF "SOUNDLAB" REWARDS PROGRAM

New Loyalty Program Benefits Include Free Shipping, Special Offers, Loyalty Rewards and Access to Exclusive Products

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy unveils its latest innovation, Soundlab—a premium loyalty program and brand experience, designed to reward its most dedicated fans with exclusive perks and offers. But Soundlab is more than just a traditional loyalty program. It's where brand magic happens. Members earn points, get early access to new products, exclusive events, exciting collaborations, and future opportunities to contribute creative input. At Soundlab, membership is not just about being part of a program; it's about becoming a co-creator, shaping the future of Skullcandy. Membership is free, and new sign-ups receive an instant boost of 25 points. To join, visit Skullcandy.com/Soundlab .

Skullcandy Ambassadors, Professional Skateboarder Una Farra and Professional Snowboarder Jill Perkins, are featured in the brand's Soundlab campaign.

Members can easily accumulate points through various methods: signing up, creating a profile, making a purchase, leaving reviews, or following Skullcandy on social media. For every 100 points earned, members receive $20 in rewards. These reward dollars are redeemable at checkout on Skullcandy.com, making it easier than ever to save on Skullcandy products.

True to its spirit of innovation, with the launch of Soundlab Skullcandy continues to challenge conventions and redefine the audio experience. Known for pushing the boundaries of design and color in the audio space, and its commitment to accessibility, Skullcandy is now offering an exclusive insider's look into its creative process through Soundlab. Members can dive into a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the brand's rigorous testing grounds and meticulous product refinement. The campaign features a Willy Wonka-esque, stylized look that adds a touch of whimsy and wonder to the experience. Watch the video here .

The launch of Soundlab is also marked by the introduction of an exclusive new Plasma colorway for the Crusher ANC 2 True Wireless Headphone—an iconic product that has long been a cornerstone of the Skullcandy lineup.

"Soundlab is an exciting leap forward in how we connect with our loyal fans," said Justin Regan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy. "Think of it as a golden ticket to our own Willy Wonka-style lab where all the magic happens. Our Ambassadors and network of friends are the behind-the-scenes scientists creating the fun and infusing the essence of 'candy' into Skullcandy."

"We're thrilled to provide consumers with even more exciting reasons to visit Skullcandy.com, including exclusive perks, early access to products, and insider connections to the Skullcandy brand," said Evin Catlett, VP of Global Ecommerce + Growth at Skullcandy. "This level of value and access is rare in the audio space, and we're excited to offer it to our most loyal fans as a way to celebrate their ongoing dedication and enthusiasm."

Supporting the Soundlab campaign is Skullcandy's refreshed Ambassador Team, which now includes prominent figures from skate, snow, and surf cultures, such as Una Farrar, Stafhon Boca, Mason Silva, Jill Perkins, Kennedi Deck, Reid Smith, and Parker Szumowski. Content creators Amanda Quach and London Lazerson are also playing pivotal roles in the campaign.

Skullcandy aims to flip the script on what's expected in the Consumer Electronics sector by applying a playbook drawn from industry-leading lifestyle brands within boardsports and streetwear culture. By acting like a lifestyle brand deeply rooted in boardsports, rather than conforming to the norms of Consumer Electronics competitors, Skullcandy is redefining its approach and setting new standards in the industry. As part of a broader strategic shift, Skullcandy, led by new CEO Brian Garofalow, is reestablishing its connection to the brand's original roots in the boardsport industry. The revamped leadership team includes veterans from top brands such as Vans Global, Billabong, TravisMathew, DC Shoes, Oakley, Burton, and Salomon.

For those eager to be part of this exciting new chapter, visit Skullcandy.com/Soundlab to sign up and experience the future of audio loyalty. For more information on Soundlab and to see the campaign unfold, visit www.Skullcandy.com or follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Twitter and Facebook .

Skullcandy is the original, irreverent, lifestyle audio brand, born of action in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. On a mission to connect the fearless ones and amplify experiences while unleashing creativity on the mountains, beaches, and streets. With a deep commitment to boardsports communities, Skullcandy products deliver killer sound and performance with unique style. A full assortment of headphones, earbuds and portable speakers are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com .

