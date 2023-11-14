SKULLCANDY CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH LIMITED-EDITION ACID SNOW CAMO COLLECTION

Skullcandy

14 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Collection Designed Exclusively for Specialty Boardsport Retailers to Reclaim Brand's Position Among Action Sport Community

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Skullcandy announced today the limited-edition Acid Snow Camo collection. Designed exclusively for boardsport retailers and Skullcandy.com, the collection is a key part of Skullcandy's strategy to return to the brand's roots. Acid Snow Camo features the bright color and uncontrolled chaos of retro Skullcandy with a '90s skate spin and includes Crusher ANC 2 Sensory Bass Headphones, Dime 3 True Wireless Earbuds and Kilo Wireless Bluetooth Speakers, available now on Skullcandy.com and at select boardsport retailers.

"Twenty years ago, Skullcandy arrived on the scene as the original lifestyle audio brand and we've been serving the action sports community ever since," said Justin Regan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy. "We're celebrating this milestone with the launch of our new Acid Snow Camo collection, dialing up the creativity and delivering an extra dimension of fun to the lifestyle."

With this launch, Skullcandy is also announcing a new athlete roster across skate, snow, and surf, including globally-recognized athletes Nora Vasconcellos, Louie Lopez, Anna Gasser, and Red Gerard.

Tech specs tied to each Acid Snow Camo product include:

Acid Snow Camo Crusher ANC 2 Headphones – $249.99 MSRP

  • Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life (ANC off) – And up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC turned on
  • Rapid Charge – 10 minutes of charging gives you up to 4 hours of playtime
  • Adjustable Sensory Bass – Skullcandy's patented bass technology is responsible for the experiential bass for 'Music You Can Feel'
  • Adjustable 4-Mic Active Noise Canceling – Actively monitors the surrounding environment to filter out external noise, maintaining crisp audio quality
  • Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology® – Issue simple, hands-free voice commands to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume, turn on and adjust Stay-Aware Mode, activate your device's assistant, launch Spotify Tap, Take Photo and more
    • Multi-Assistants Feature - Enable additional hands-free voice services, including "Alexa" and "Hey iHeart", to connect directly to your favorite brands
    • Over-the-Air Updates – Update headphones via the Skull-iQ App to add new features for enhanced functionality and to extend the life of the headphones
  • Personal Sound – Tune your audio experience to your unique hearing ability by taking a real-time audio test to create a Personal Sound Profile for optimized audio levels
  • Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer
  • Clear Voice Smart Mic – Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear
  • Preset & Custom EQ Modes – Choose one of the preset EQ modes or create your own custom EQ
  • Customizable Button Functions – Personalize your headphones by customizing your on-board button controls
  • Auto On/Connect – Enjoy automatic connection and pairing with the last device used
  • Built-In Tile Finding Technology – If headphone is misplaced, simply "ring" it from the Tile app
  • Durable, Lightweight Design – All-day comfort with asymmetrical, ergonomic earcups

Acid Snow Camo Dime 3 True Wireless Earbuds – $39.99 MSRP

  • 20 Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge – Listen longer with 8 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 12 hours in the charging case
  • IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance – Go on any adventure fearlessly without missing a beat
  • Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer
  • Skullcandy Supreme Sound – Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound
  • Stay-Aware Mode – Hear what's going on around you without having to remove an earbud
  • Built-In Tile™ Finding Technology – If earbuds is misplaced, simply "ring" it from the Tile app
  • Clear Voice Smart Mic – Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear
  • Preset EQ Modes – Select between your preferred EQ mode: Music, Bass Boost or Podcast
  • Call, Volume and Media Controls – Take calls, adjust volume controls and activate native device assistants (Google, Siri, etc.) without ever touching a phone
  • Integrated Lanyard Loop – Rely on secure portability that protects the charge case and buds from drops
  • Noise-Isolating Fit – Ergonomically redesigned ear gels for all day comfort
  • Microphones in Each Bud – Use either bud solo without losing the ability to take calls

Acid Snow Camo Kilo™ Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – $39.99 MSRP

  • Up to 24 Hours Battery Life
  • IPX7 Waterproof – Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker's sound bright and crystal clear.
  • Rugged & Durable – Seamless mesh fabric material and rugged housing ensures speaker's durability for fearless entertainment.
  • Clip it Anywhere – Included aluminum anodized carabiner along with allows you to attach the speaker's built-in nylon strap easily to your bag or bike.
  • Wireless Bluetooth® 5.3 Streaming – Advanced Bluetooth® 5.3 chip, ensures stable transmission up to 33 ft (10m) long range.
  • True Wireless Stereo – Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Kilo speakers to each other wirelessly.
  • Downward Firing Passive Radiator – Surface resonating passive radiator with contoured foot for maximum bass.
  • USB-CTM Input Charging – USB-CTM charging provides a reliable, fast charge to your speaker.

For more information visit Skullcandy.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

About Skullcandy®
Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in true wireless earbuds1 under $100, on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

1Circana, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Sub Category: Stereo Headphones; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; Average Sales Price Under $100; Nov. 1, 2021 - Oct. 31, 2022, (12mo) combined.

