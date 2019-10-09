Skullcandy Elevates Outdoor Audio With Release Of Vert Wireless Earbuds

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying true to their board sports roots, Skullcandy, Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand, launches Vert, the clip-anywhere wireless earbuds that offer a completely new way to experience outdoor adventures with music. Vert is the latest release in Skullcandy's Adventure Audio lineup, combining innovative wireless technology with a convenient Bluetooth™ dial design for an unmatched audio experience. When you're in the mountains with extra gear on and you need to access your music easily, it doesn't get any simpler than Vert.

Featuring hybrid earbuds that fit comfortably under helmets or beanies, Vert's 'Stay Aware' earbud design allows for ambient background noise. This ensures listeners are safely connected to the spaces that they play in, all the while delivering a quality sound profile. But the soul of Vert is the innovative Bluetooth™ dial that clips onto just about anything from a goggle strap to a hydration pack. Vert's large dial-face provides glove-friendly access to call, track, and volume control, and even your device's native voice assistant.

Vert offers 12 hours of battery life and Rapid Charge technology - providing two hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge and IPX4 Sweat and Water resistance.

"From form to function, Vert was designed with adventurers in mind, all the while tapping into our heritage in creating products that fit how people live, shred, bike, and explore," said Jessica Klodnicki, CMO, Skullcandy. "Vert provides outdoor athletes with the soundtrack to their journey, delivering a great audio experience and music they can feel."

As Skullcandy continues to build their ever-growing Adventure Audio family, answering the needs of various levels of adventurers, they will also introduce Method Active and Ink'd+ Active, along with Vert, in August. Both Method Active and Ink'd+ Active will feature a wireless, collarless design with cable management and magnetic earbuds that stick together when not in use.

Method Active offers 10 hours of battery life and comes with an outstanding IPX7 waterproof rating for your toughest routines. Ink'd+ Active offers 15 hours of battery life and IPX4 Sweat and Water resistance. Both Method Active and Ink'd+ Active will feature Rapid Charge technology - providing two hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.

Vert is available in Fearless Black and will retail for $79.99. Vert can be purchased now at Skullcandy.com and at select retailers.

Method Active is available in Fearless Black and Elevated Olive and will retail for $59.99. Method Active can be purchased now at Skullcandy.com and at select retailers.

Ink'd+ Active is available in Fearless Black and Deep Red, and will retail for $59.99. Ink'd+ Active can be purchased now at Skullcandy.com and at select retailers.

About Skullcandy®

Founded at the center of music and board sports, Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand. The company lives by the mantra: "We don't want you to just listen to music. We want you to feel it." Skullcandy drives innovation in audio experiences from groundbreaking technology in its headphones to once in a lifetime music events featuring emerging artists that inspire and move its culture forward. Based in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy designs, markets, and distributes audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally with international offices in Tokyo, Zurich, London, Shenzhen, and Vancouver, as well as through partners in some of the most important cultural hubs in the world. The company's website can be found at https://www.skullcandy.com

