Skullcandy Expands Immersive Audio Family With First Active Noise-Canceling Earbuds: Method ANC

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Skullcandy Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand, announced the release of Method ANC: the company's first earbuds to feature active noise-canceling technology. This launch builds on Skullcandy's growing category of immersive products, which previously featured only over-ear headphones. Method ANC's lightweight, collarless design actively blocks outside noise and distractions—with the promise that listeners will have the ability to create their own space, anywhere they go through the product's active noise canceling technology.

"We designed this earbud to pack a punch, deliver terrific noise cancellation and stay light," said Jason Hodell, Chief Executive Officer at Skullcandy. "Method ANC offers the features our fans need to define their personal space. And we think listeners will be able to do this while they're enjoying the outdoor activities they love."

Method ANC have an IPX4 rating and features Skullcandy's FitFin™ ear gels, ensuring an adaptable and ultra-secure fit for any ear. For an added layer of security, the earbuds also come with a built-in Tile® tracker and magnetic earbuds that fasten securely around the neck when not in use.

The earbuds also offer up to six hours of battery life, along with the brand's premium Rapid Charge Technology -- providing two hours of play-time from just a 10-minute charge. With a full suite of media controls—all accessible via the in-line remote—Method ANC makes interacting with the connected device (as well as its assistant) simple and intuitive.

Method ANC is the latest to join Skullcandy's immersive audio family, which includes the newly launched Crusher® ANC, as well as consumer favorites Crusher® Wireless and Venue. Method ANC is now available at Skullcandy.com/Method-ANC and in select retailers in Deep Red and Fearless Black colorways for $79.99.

About Skullcandy®

Founded at the center of music and board sports, Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand. The company lives by the mantra: "We don't want you to just listen to music. We want you to feel it." Skullcandy drives innovation in audio experiences from groundbreaking technology in its headphones to once in a lifetime music events featuring emerging artists that inspire and move its culture forward. Based in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy designs, markets, and distributes audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally with international offices in Tokyo, Zurich, London, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Vancouver, as well as through partners in some of the most important cultural hubs in the world. The company's website can be found at https://www.skullcandy.com

