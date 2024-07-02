Skullcandy Launches All-New Active Collection

New Push Play Active, Push ANC Active and Sesh ANC Active, Purpose-Built for any Adventure Boasting Maximum Durability and Unwavering Stability

PARK CITY, Utah, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy announced an all-new Active Collection featuring three new purpose-built "active" true wireless products for the most active and adventurous consumers, including Push Play Active, Push ANC Active and Sesh ANC Active. The new earbuds are designed with different features at different price points to meet users where they're at. Ranging from $59.99 to $99.99 MSRP, the Active Collection will begin selling July 2 on Skullcandy.com and at select retailers.

"We crafted the Active Collection to meet the demands of those seeking reliable earbud performance in any conditions, from our famously fearless boardsports fans and fitness fanatics to casual outdoor adventurers," said Justin Regan, VP of Marketing, Skullcandy. "These buds are the ultimate companions for those who dare to push boundaries."

Push ANC Active is a zero-compromise earbud with every active feature, including ultra secure, low-profile ear hangers, fully-waterproof construction, adjustable Stay-Aware Mode and 4-Mic Active Noise Canceling. Sesh ANC Active features all-day battery, adjustable 4-Mic Active Noise Canceling, fully-waterproof construction and a specially designed in-ear Fit Grip that keeps it comfortably in place. Push Play Active is built for any weather, condition or activity, shrugging off sweat, water, and even dust and dirt, with an unrelenting 34 hours of play time. Secure, low-profile ear hangers keep your earbuds comfortably in place at the gym, on the trail or upside down in mid-air.

Tech specs tied to each Active Collection product include:

Skullcandy Push ANC Active True Wireless Earbuds – $99.99 MSRP

Up to 37 Hours Battery Life with ANC ON– 7 hours in the earbuds, 30 hours in the charging case

Up to 58 Hours Battery Life with ANC OFF– 12 hours in the earbuds, 46 hours in the charging case

Rapid Charge – A quick 10 minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime

Adjustable 4-Mic Active Noise Canceling – Actively monitors the surrounding environment to filter out external noise, maintaining crisp audio quality

Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear surroundings

IP67 Sweat and Waterproof – Worry-free durability for any adventure

Wireless Charging – The charging case can charge wirelessly for convenient refueling

Personal Sound – Tune your audio experience to your unique hearing ability by taking a real-time audio test to create a Personal Sound Profile for optimized audio levels

Skullcandy App Compatibility – Enables users to dial in their audio experience, including button customization and custom equalizer levels

Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer

Sidetone – Counteract occlusion, allowing users to hear their own voice more naturally

Skullcandy Sesh ANC Active True Wireless Earbuds – $89.99 MSRP

Up to 28 Hours Battery Life with ANC ON– 7 hours in the earbuds, 21 hours in the charging case

Up to 48 Hours Battery Life with ANC OFF– 12 hours in the earbuds, 36 hours in the charging case

Rapid Charge – A quick 10 minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime

Adjustable 4-Mic Active Noise Canceling – Actively monitors the surrounding environment to filter out external noise, maintaining a crisp audio quality

Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear surroundings

IP67 Sweat and Waterproof – Worry-free durability for any adventure

Personal Sound – Tune your audio experience to your unique hearing ability by taking a real-time audio test to create a Personal Sound Profile for optimized audio levels

Skullcandy App Compatibility – Enables users to dial in their audio experience, including button customization and custom equalizer levels

Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer

Sidetone – Counteract occlusion, allowing users to hear their own voice more naturally

Skullcandy Push Play Active True Wireless Earbuds – $59.99 MSRP

Up to 34 Hours Battery Life – 10 hours in the earbuds, 24 hours in the charging case

Rapid Charge – A quick 10 minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime

IP55 Sweat and Water Resistance – Go on any adventure without missing a beat

Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear surroundings

Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer

Clear Voice Smart Mic – Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear

Preset & Custom EQ Modes – Choose one of the preset EQ modes or create your own custom 5-band EQ

Sidetone – Counteract occlusion, allowing users to hear their own voice more naturally

For more information on Skullcandy, Skullcandy.com or follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Twitter and Facebook .

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original, irreverent, lifestyle audio brand, born of action in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. On a mission to connect the fearless ones and amplify experiences while unleashing creativity on the mountains, beaches, and streets. With a deep commitment to boardsports communities, Skullcandy products deliver killer sound and performance with unique style. A full assortment of headphones, earbuds and portable speakers are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

