Featuring a Clip-Anywhere Case Design and Loaded with Essential Features,

Dime Evo is Ready for Anything, Anytime

PARK CITY, Utah, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy announced the all-new Dime Evo, the ultimate audio sidekick, featuring big sound, all the must-have features, and a unique slide-out case with a built-in clip for unparalleled portability. The new earbuds will begin selling July 16 for $49.99 MSRP on Skullcandy.com and at select retailers.

Skullcandy Launches Dime Evo, The Ultimate Audio Sidekick

"We're excited to introduce our new everyday carry earbuds that you'll never want to leave home without. The case easily clips to backpacks, key rings, or pants to keep your music or media close at hand," shared Justin Regan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy. "Packed with easy-to-use features and on-the-go convenience, Dime Evo earbuds are primed for any situation—just 'Clip it and Rip it'"

Dime Evo is a portable powerhouse for big sound on the move. With IPX4 water-resistance, 36 hours of battery life, and rapid charge, it's ready for any adventure. Google Fast Pair for Android and Auto Connect make pairing simple and straightforward. Multipoint pairing makes multi-tasking a snap, and a simple button press on either bud gives users full control of calls and media. The Skullcandy App allows for personalizing Dime Evo, enabling selection of a preset EQ or customization of preferences, including adjusting Stay-Aware Mode to tune into surroundings according to preferences.

Tech specs tied to Dime Evo include:

Skullcandy Dime Evo True Wireless Earbuds – $49.99 MSRP

Up to 36 Hours Battery Life – 8 hours in the earbuds, 28 hours in the charging case

8 hours in the earbuds, 28 hours in the charging case IPX4 Sweat and Waterproof – Worry-free durability for any adventure

– Worry-free durability for any adventure Rapid Charge – A quick 10 minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime

– A quick 10 minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear surroundings

– Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear surroundings Clear Voice Smart Mic – Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear

– Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear Preset & Custom EQ Modes – Adjust your EQ or create your own custom EQ modes

– Adjust your EQ or create your own custom EQ modes Customizable Button Functions – Personalize your earbuds by customizing your controls via the Skullcandy app

– Personalize your earbuds by customizing your controls via the Skullcandy app Google Fast Pair – Seamlessly pair to your Android device every time you take your earbuds out of the case

– Seamlessly pair to your Android device every time you take your earbuds out of the case Noise Isolating Fit – Ergonomic, ovalized design provides all-day comfort and a noise-isolating fit

– Ergonomic, ovalized design provides all-day comfort and a noise-isolating fit Skullcandy App Compatibility – Enables users to dial in their audio experience, including button customization and custom equalizer levels

Enables users to dial in their audio experience, including button customization and custom equalizer levels Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer

– Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer Sidetone – Counteract occlusion, allowing users to hear their own voice more naturally

For more information on Skullcandy, Skullcandy.com

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original, irreverent, lifestyle audio brand, born of action in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. On a mission to connect the fearless ones and amplify experiences while unleashing creativity on the mountains, beaches, and streets. With a deep commitment to boardsports communities, Skullcandy products deliver killer sound and performance with unique style. A full assortment of headphones, earbuds and portable speakers are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

