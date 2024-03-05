Introducing a battery-free charging case, the buds boast a 50% lower carbon footprint than similar product

PARK CITY, Utah, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy announced today its newest EcoBuds True Wireless Earbuds, the brand's most sustainable product to date. The new, environmentally-conscious earbuds are made with 65 percent certified recycled plastics, 57 percent less heavy metals and boast a 50 percent lower carbon footprint than comparable products on the market for a fraction of the cost, making sustainability accessible to all. EcoBuds is available now globally at select retailers and on Skullcandy.com for $39.99 MSRP.

SKULLCANDY LAUNCHES ECOBUDS, THEIR MOST SUSTAINABLE EARBUDS YET, CHALLENGING WASTEFUL BATTERY PRODUCTION IN THE INDUSTRY

EcoBuds are thoughtfully designed with sustainability in mind from the start. After conducting an environmental impact analysis using third-party partner Ecochain, Skullcandy found lithium batteries to be one of the worst carbon offenders for true wireless electronics. EcoBuds' battery-free case design, coupled with reduced virgin plastics, achieves a 1.35kg CO2eq total carbon footprint, marking a 50% reduction from similar products. Meanwhile, the buds still offer eight hours of battery life with Rapid Charge, as well as a built-in USB-C cable allowing the ability to reverse charge from your phone on-the-go–perfect for all-day use.

"In the fiercely competitive true wireless audio market, consumer concerns about battery life have sparked a battle among manufacturers to increase battery capacity," said Justin Regan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy. "Our research shows this has led to the production of larger batteries than necessary, surpassing actual consumer needs. Unfortunately, this trend of over manufacturing batteries is detrimental to the environment."

With EcoBuds, Skullcandy is challenging industry assumptions by making more conscious decisions on how much battery is really needed in order to reduce the harmful impact of lithium on our environment.

"EcoBuds are a direct challenge to battery-anxiety assumptions, offering all-day battery life without wasteful overproduction and no compromise on sound quality," said Justin Regan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy.

Designed for the eco-conscious consumer, EcoBuds' small form factor and fewer, more sustainable components make for the best eco-friendly offering on the market at a more accessible price point, without compromising sound quality or performance. The open-case design limits plastic use, while built-in magnets keep the buds secure in the case. The buds feature a minimal design featuring a blue and white marble pattern "Glacier" colorway, paying tribute to the natural landscapes Skullcandy aims to protect.

Tech specs tied to EcoBuds include:

EcoBuds True Wireless Earbuds – $39.99 MSRP

Up to 8 Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge – 10 minutes of charging gives you 2 hours of playtime

Charge From Your Phone with Integrated USB-C Charging Cable

Premium Audio Quality with Microphone in Each Earbud

Noise Isolating Fit

Music, Bass Boost and Podcast EQ Modes

Bluetooth® (v5.2)

IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance

Auto On/Connect

Call, Track & Volume Controls with Capacitive Touch

Use Either Bud Solo

