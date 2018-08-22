Skullcandy Launches Its First Truly Wireless Earbud, Push

"It is a very exciting time for Skullcandy as we introduce our first True Wireless product to our youthful consumer base," said Jessica Klodnicki, CMO, Skullcandy. " Push is the latest example of the ongoing innovation our team is creating to showcase sound with unlimited possibilities, all while providing the very best audio experience for fans."

The small but mighty buds feature a unique design that not only eliminates signal loss but also lets you easily control your earbuds with a single touch. The simple user interface offers a full suite of media control options including call, track, and volume control, and even lets you activate your phone's native assistant with just the push of a button.

Push is specifically designed to offer a worry-free listening experience for every consumer. These earbuds offer a full day's worth of battery life, 12 hours -- up to 6 hours within the earbud and up to 6 hours through the intelligent charging case. Additionally, Skullcandy's FitFin™ Ear Gels offer a secure and comfortable fit that ensures your earbuds stay put in the ear throughout your day. Lastly, knowing that lost earbuds are a concern for many consumers, Skullcandy offers a Fearless Use Promise™, allowing users to easily repurchase an earbud or charging case at a discounted price in a situation where one is lost or stolen.

Introduced at $129.99 USD, Push will be sold exclusively at Target and Skullcandy.com until the end of 2018 and will be available at select retailers starting January 15, 2019. Push will be available in two colorways - Psychotropical Teal and Gray Day.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand and lives by its mission to not just listen to music but to feel it. Founded at the center of music and boardsports, Skullcandy drives innovation in audio experiences from groundbreaking technology in its headphones to once in a lifetime music events featuring emerging artists that inspire and move its culture forward. Based in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally with international offices in Tokyo, Zurich, London, Shenzhen and Vancouver, as well as through partners in some of the most important cultural hubs in the world. The company's website can be found at https://www.skullcandy.com

SOURCE Skullcandy, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.skullcandy.com

