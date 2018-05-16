Skullcandy® Launches Now Feel This, A Global Live Stream Concert Series

PARK CITY, Utah, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand founded at the intersection of music, culture and action sports, announces the launch of Now Feel This, a global live steam concert series dedicated to showcasing emerging artists. The first set of concerts will feature performances by White Reaper, Hinds and Now, Now.

The Now Feel This concert series will broadcast 29 shows throughout the year. The Now Feel This series will shine a light on emerging musicians and their incredible stories. Skullcandy will broadcast each concert live at intimate venues in the US, Canada and the UK while live streaming on its own Facebook and YouTube channels to introduce these artists to its +2.1 million digitally connected fans. Upcoming shows will start this Friday in NYC with White Reaper and continue throughout the year culminating with a final concert and livestream during the Sundance Film Festival in Skullcandy's hometown of Park City, Utah.

Live concert series dates and locations include:

White Reaper, May 18 , New York City

, Hinds, May 26 , San Francisco

, Now, Now, July 28 , San Francisco

"Skullcandy's mission is to unleash the visceral power of music for all through its innovative audio products and its support of emerging artists that are creating incredible content," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer of Skullcandy. "With the Now Feel This concert series, we're able to provide a live platform for musicians to tell their stories to a wider audience."

To coincide with Now Feel This, Skullcandy will also launch a podcast, You Feel Me?, hosted by Lee Shaner, who previously hosted the music podcast Kinda Neat. Podcast episodes will showcase the artists headlining the series with conversations about their journey, what they are feeling in their communities and culturally relevant topics. You Feel Me? podcast episodes will be available on all your favorite podcast channels including You Tube, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play Music and more.

In addition, Skullcandy will host an experience page where fans can access all Skullcandy music content including the livestreams, podcasts and additional interviews for each artist that are a part of the Now Feel This series. Previous live streamed shows and content, including Amber Mark and Django Django, will also be available. Access to the Now Feel This microsite is available at www.skullcandy.com/music.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand that lives by its mission to not just listen to music but to feel it. Founded at the intersection of music and boardsports, Skullcandy drives innovation in audio experiences from groundbreaking technology in its headphones to once in a lifetime music events featuring emerging artists that inspire and move its culture forward. Based in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy designs, markets, and distributes audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally with international offices in Tokyo, Zurich, London, Shenzen, Vancouver, and Mexico City, as well as through partners in some of the most important cultural and boardsports hubs in the world. The company's website can be found at http://www.skullcandy.com.

