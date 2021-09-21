Skullcandy Underscores Commitment To Sustainability, Promising To Keep 1,000,000 Pounds Of E-Waste Out Of Landfills By 2025

"Skullcandy was born in the mountains of Park City and a passion for the environment is woven through every fiber of our DNA. We have a responsibility to limit our impact so future generations can enjoy the outdoors in the same ways we do," said Jessica Klodnicki, chief marketing officer at Skullcandy. "Skullcandy is proud to be taking actionable steps towards reducing our carbon footprint, not only by keeping returned products out of landfills and shifting to 100% recyclable packaging, but through our manufacturing process while also supporting climate advocacy and empowering our consumers to do their part."

Launched in July 2019, Skullcandy's Upcycling Program, which takes returned products from retailers and upcycles them, enables an extended product life with a portion of proceeds benefiting Protect Our Winters , a nonprofit dedicated to turning passionate outdoor people into effective climate advocates. Any products unable to be upcycled are properly broken down and responsibly recycled. The brand was recognized with a Circular Economy Innovation Award from Best Buy Canada for its waste reduction measures. These efforts and others also led to Skullcandy earning a 2021 BIG Sustainability Award, which recognizes brands who have made sustainability an integral part of their business.

As a member of prAna's Responsible Packaging Movement , Skullcandy is transitioning to the use of completely recyclable packaging materials by the end of the year. Part of this effort includes reducing packaging size in order to reduce material usage and transportation impact. Wherever possible, the use of plastic is being reduced or completely eliminated, and by 2023, Skullcandy will shift to solely utilizing FSC certified paper products.

Other efforts Skullcandy has made to reduce its environmental impact include:

Conducting Product Lifecycle Analysis - A partnership with EcoChain, an environmental intelligence platform based in the Netherlands , has helped Skullcandy analyze the carbon footprint of every product it manufactures. As a result, the brand will inform future design decisions and material choices to try to reduce its impact. The first of such products are the recently launched Dime True Wireless Earbuds, which boast half the carbon footprint of most other true wireless products, primarily due to a reduced battery size.

- A partnership with EcoChain, an environmental intelligence platform based in , has helped Skullcandy analyze the carbon footprint of every product it manufactures. As a result, the brand will inform future design decisions and material choices to try to reduce its impact. The first of such products are the recently launched Dime True Wireless Earbuds, which boast half the carbon footprint of most other true wireless products, primarily due to a reduced battery size. Committing to a Lean, Green Manufacturing Process - Skullcandy has reduced labor, materials, energy usage and waste by setting up its production to have the least environmental impact possible.

- Skullcandy has reduced labor, materials, energy usage and waste by setting up its production to have the least environmental impact possible. Empowering and Incentivizing Customers -

- Recycling Program - Skullcandy has made it easy for customers to do their part . Any brand of old headphones or earbuds can be sent to Skullcandy for proper recycling. Customers can also opt to recycle products themselves via a local recycling center or Best Buy, or if they are still functional, donate them to a Salvation Army or Goodwill - all they have to do is snap a selfie as proof of the good deed. In exchange, Skullcandy will provide a 30% off coupon, good for an entire order on Skullcandy.com.

- Skullcandy has made it . Any brand of old headphones or earbuds can be sent to Skullcandy for proper recycling. Customers can also opt to recycle products themselves via a local recycling center or Best Buy, or if they are still functional, donate them to a Salvation Army or Goodwill - all they have to do is snap a selfie as proof of the good deed. In exchange, Skullcandy will provide a 30% off coupon, good for an entire order on Skullcandy.com.

Carbon Checkout Program - When customers make a purchase on Skullcandy.com, they can opt to make their order carbon neutral by adding a minimal upcharge to their total. Skullcandy's partner, Carbon Checkout , then directs the funds to invest in renewable energy projects to offset global CO2 emissions.

- When customers make a purchase on Skullcandy.com, they can opt to make their order carbon neutral by adding a minimal upcharge to their total. Skullcandy's partner, , then directs the funds to invest in renewable energy projects to offset global CO2 emissions. Advocating for Change - Skullcandy will continue to use its communication platforms and influence as a leader in the audio space to advocate for change. The brand supports and provides financial donations to Protect Our Winters, using its digital reach and brand ambassadors to educate consumers on climate issues, while also leveraging its local and national strength for political advocacy.

For more information on Skullcandy's commitment to combating climate change, visit the brand's sustainability page on Skullcandy.com or follow along on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Twitter and Facebook .

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 through an idea that was discovered while riding a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones1 and True Wireless Earbuds2 under $100, is on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets, and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com .

