SKULLCANDY UNVEILS "ALL LOVE" HEADPHONES AHEAD OF PRIDE MONTH IN SUPPORT OF LGBTQIA+ COMMUNITY

News provided by

Skullcandy

30 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

A Portion of Proceeds from Limited-Edition "All Love" Headphones to Support Nonprofit To Write Love on Her Arms with Funding LGBTQIA+ Mental Health Programs

PARK CITY, Utah, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy announced today its limited-edition "All Love" Crusher Evo Headphones in partnership with To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA), a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury and suicide. The limited-edition headphones feature a Pride-inspired colorway designed to celebrate all love, all year long. The Skullcandy "All Love'' Edition Crusher Evo headphones will begin selling May 30, exclusively on Skullcandy.com. A portion of proceeds will help To Write Love on Her Arms fund mental health support programs designed specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Skullcandy actively champions mental health, with a focus on supporting programs dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community during this time of year," said Justin Regan, VP of Marketing, Skullcandy. "Through our longstanding partnership with To Write Love on Her Arms we're able to raise awareness, provide critical mental health resources and advocate alongside the LGBTQIA+ community."

The LGBTQIA+ community faces higher-than-average rates of depression, PTSD and anxiety disorder. TWLOHA is dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with these and other trauma and stress-related conditions. Skullcandy has been a consistent partner with TWLOHA for over three years, and to date, the company has donated over $100,000 for the nonprofit organization. Last year's Inequality Crusher headphones alone helped raise over $50,000 for the organization's LGBTQIA+ focused assistance.

Tech specs tied to each of the Skullcandy "All Love" Edition headphones include:

Skullcandy "All Love" Edition Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones – $209.99 MSRP

  • 40 hours total battery + Rapid Charge
  • Crusher adjustable Sensory Bass
  • Personal Sound via Skullcandy App
  • Call, track and volume control via touch controls
  • Built-in Tile Finding Technology
  • Flat-folding and collapsible

To Write Love on Her Arms exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and also to invest directly into treatment and recovery. For more information, please visit twloha.com.

For more limited-edition offerings, visit The Workshop — the home of Skullcandy's exclusive collaborations, limited run designs, and custom audio products.

For more information on Skullcandy, Skullcandy.com or follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

About Skullcandy®
Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in true wireless earbuds1 under $100, on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

1Circana, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Sub Category: Stereo Headphones; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; Average Sales Price Under $100; Nov. 1, 2021 - Oct. 31, 2022, (12mo) combined.

About TWLOHA
To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery. Since its start in 2006, they have donated over $2.6 million directly into treatment and recovery and have answered over 210,000 emails from over 100 countries, and traveled more than 3.8 million miles to meet people face-to-face at nearly 3,000 events. Each month, they connect with 10 million people online through social media and their FIND HELP Tool fields 3,500 searches made by people seeking mental health resources.

SOURCE Skullcandy

