Skullcandy Unveils Limited-Edition Terrain XL Speakers in Celebration of Pride Month

PARK CITY, Utah, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month, Skullcandy unveils its limited-edition All Love Terrain XL Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in partnership with To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA), a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury and suicide. The limited-edition speaker is decked out in doodles to celebrate individuality, self-expression, and creativity, while the ombre colorway puts a fresh spin on the traditional rainbow. Each speaker comes with a beaded lanyard for easy carry. The limited-edition All Love Terrain XL will begin selling May 28, exclusively on Skullcandy.com. A portion of proceeds will help To Write Love on Her Arms fund mental health support programs designed specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Skullcandy actively champions mental health, with a focus on supporting programs dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community during this time of year," said Justin Regan, VP of Marketing, Skullcandy. "Through our longstanding partnership with To Write Love on Her Arms we're able to raise awareness, provide critical mental health resources and advocate alongside the LGBTQIA+ community."

The LGBTQIA+ community faces higher-than-average rates of depression, PTSD and anxiety disorder. TWLOHA is dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with these and other trauma and stress-related conditions. Skullcandy is committed to raising awareness, providing critical mental health resources and advocating alongside the LGBTQIA+ community. The brand has been a consistent partner with TWLOHA for over four years, and to date, the company has donated over $100,000 for the nonprofit organization.

Tech specs tied to the Skullcandy Limited-Edition Terrain XL Wireless Bluetooth Speakers include:

Up to 18 Hours Battery Life

IPX7 Water Resistant – Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker's sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures.

– Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker's sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures. Supreme Sound – Exceptional sound quality with powerful bass even at home, the park, or on the beach.

– Exceptional sound quality with powerful bass even at home, the park, or on the beach. Connect to Multiple Source Devices – Connect to two devices at once and easily switch between the audio source with a click of the BT button.

– Connect to two devices at once and easily switch between the audio source with a click of the BT button. True Wireless Stereo – Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Terrain™ speakers to each other wirelessly!

– Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Terrain™ speakers to each other wirelessly! SKDY Multi-Link™ – Wirelessly connect up to 99 Skullcandy speakers.

– Wirelessly connect up to 99 Skullcandy speakers. Wireless Bluetooth® 5.3 Streaming – Advanced Bluetooth® 5.3 chip, ensures stable transmission up to 33 ft ( 10m ) long range.

To Write Love on Her Arms exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and also to invest directly into treatment and recovery. For more information, please visit twloha.com .

For more information on Skullcandy, Skullcandy.com

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original, irreverent, lifestyle audio brand, born of action in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. On a mission to connect the fearless ones and amplify experiences while unleashing creativity on the mountains, beaches, and streets. With a deep commitment to boardsports communities, Skullcandy products deliver killer sound and performance with unique style. A full assortment of headphones, earbuds and portable speakers are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

About TWLOHA

To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery. Since its start in 2006, they have donated over $2.6 million directly into treatment and recovery and have answered over 210,000 emails from over 100 countries, and traveled more than 3.8 million miles to meet people face-to-face at nearly 3,000 events. Each month, they connect with 10 million people online through social media and their FIND HELP Tool fields 3,500 searches made by people seeking mental health resources.

