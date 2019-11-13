Skullcandy Unveils Upcycling Program To Reduce Environmental Footprint

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand, announced today a new upcycling program in collaboration with the green-forward electronics facility, Cali Resources. The program is designed to take all returned or damaged Skullcandy products and refurbish them to eliminate waste. This will increase product lifespan and reduce circulation of new raw materials. As an added bonus, Skullcandy and Cali Resources will donate a portion of the proceeds generated from the upcycled products to Protect Our Winters (POW), the leading climate advocacy group for the winter sports community.

"As a brand that calls the mountains of Park City our home, we feel a deep responsibility to help protect the environment," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy. "That means finding new cost-effective ways to reduce our footprint and leveraging our brand's platform to raise awareness among consumers. We're excited about the positive impact our new program will have."

Since kicking off the program in April, Skullcandy has upcycled more than 34,000 products to benefit POW. Every refurbished product is sealed with an "Upcycled For POW" sticker, educating the consumer that a portion of proceeds from their purchase go to Protect Our Winters.

"By creating a program that aligns with its values and adding its voice in support of the climate, Skullcandy is letting its millions of customers know that it cares about the long-term survival of the places and activities we love," said Mario Molina, Executive Director, Protect Our Winters. "Climate action is the most important call we can be listening to right now."

To celebrate and expand the program, Skullcandy will host a social media fundraiser this month where participants can win various prizes, including two Mountain Collective passes, Skullcandy Vert earbuds and POW swag. POW will receive all proceeds from the fundraising campaign.

The upcycled program is in effect nationwide and will expand to Europe and the UK in 2020. To learn more about Skullcandy's new upcycling program, visit https://www.skullcandy.com/protect-our-winters .

About Skullcandy®

Founded at the center of music and board sports, Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand. The company lives by the mantra: "We don't want you to just listen to music. We want you to feel it." Based in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy designs, markets, and distributes audio products through a variety of global distribution channels. The company's website can be found at https://www.skullcandy.com.

About Protect Our Winters (POW)

Protect Our Winters (POW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Founded by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones in 2007, POW turns passionate outdoor people into effective climate advocates. POW leads a community of athletes, thought pioneers, and forward-thinking business leaders to affect systemic political solutions to climate change.

SOURCE Skullcandy, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.skullcandy.com

