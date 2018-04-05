SKUlocal releases research about the shifts and future of grocery shopping

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SKUlocal, a leader in precision retail activation for valued partners in the CPG, healthcare and retail grocery environment, today released research that explores the growing impact e-commerce is having on the shopper journey in certain categories of grocery purchases. SKUlocal found that shoppers over the past five years have seamlessly integrated digital channels as part of their "path to purchase," and this shift is changing the way different categories are now consumed.

Thanks largely to retailers like Amazon, general merchandise was the first to migrate online, and beauty care wasn't far behind. The perceived quality gap between branded and private label products has also shifted.

Click here to see the research, which is titled, "The Convenience Dynamic: How Digital Shopping Is Shifting the Grocery Ecosystem."

Here are a few highlights:

Millennial shoppers now prefer Supercenter e-commerce platforms as home delivery websites.

56% of Millennials tend to buy natural and organic foods in-store.

77% of shoppers have considered purchasing private label brands when shopping for grocery, health/beauty, pet supplies and over-the-counter (OTC) items.

"We work closely with our partners to synthesize these trends and provide them with the most relevant insights to help guide their decision making," says Jay Loeffler, Vice President of National Accounts for SKUlocal.

"The industry is evolving faster than ever," adds Loeffler. "SKUlocal delivers significant strategic value to help marketers activate shoppers through all stages of their journey -- from consideration to purchase, and from re-purchase to loyalty, regardless of which platform is most preferred."

Brands and grocery retailers must develop a comprehensive strategy to pivot with the shifts of the marketplace, Loeffler said. Shoppers aren't just omnichannel in terms of how they're exposed to marketing; they're omnishoppers that move between each channel to make the purchases that meet their needs. Marketers must approach them holistically, he said, if they want to capture the right touchpoints and influence them to become repeat shoppers or loyal customers. Perhaps most critically, marketers must understand where shoppers are purchasing various product categories and why those channels are chosen.

The research by SKUlocal illustrates its dedication to providing thought leadership in a changing grocery environment to help its partners turn disruption into opportunity.

About SKUlocal

Based in St. Petersburg, FL, SKUlocal is a leader in precision retail activation for valued partners in the CPG, healthcare and retail grocery environment. The company offers targeted shopper solutions to identify and activate specific shopper segments. SKUlocal provides marketers with strategic insights into how shoppers think while consulting on which tactics are optimal for driving desired behaviors. SKUlocal's combination of targeted direct mail, customized social integration and geo-specific digital activations -- coupled with powerful, precise targeting and consumer insights -- delivers measurable results for our valued partners in the consumer packaged goods (CPG), over-the-counter (OTC) and retail grocery marketplace. SKUlocal is owned by Platinum Equity, a global investment firm based in Los Angeles.

