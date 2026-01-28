Skulpty Opens Strategic Investment Round as Groundbreaking 3D AI Platform Prepares for Q1 Launch

DOVER, Del., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skulpty, a 3D AI company focused on solving topology for next–generation models, today announced it is opening a new investment round to support strategic partnerships and go–to–market expansion as its MVP enters final preparation for launch in Q1. Rather than a traditional capital–raise announcement, the company is emphasizing relationships with partners who can help bring high–quality 3D AI into real–world workflows at scale.

Skulpty's platform is designed to address one of the most critical bottlenecks in 3D AI: producing clean, production–ready topology that works reliably in modern pipelines. By standardizing good topology for AI–generated assets, Skulpty aims to help studios, enterprises, and toolmakers move from experimental 3D outputs to robust, deployable content.

The company's MVP is currently being finalized in collaboration with Avahii, an Amazon development partner, with support from Amazon's in–house machine learning team. This collaboration is helping ensure that the product is engineered for reliability, scalability, and integration into demanding production environments.

Skulpty also benefits from a relationship with Princeton University and the Princeton Keller Center, where its work sits at the intersection of applied machine learning, 3D geometry, and entrepreneurial innovation. These partnerships reflect Skulpty's focus on combining rigorous technical foundations with practical, market–oriented execution.

"We're at the stage where the product speaks for itself," said Christopher Noble, founder and CEO of Skulpty. "Our priority now is partnering with people and organizations who see how critical 3D topology is for the future of AI and want to help bring this capability into their own ecosystems."

Rather than announcing a fixed target amount or highlighting fundraising as an end in itself, Skulpty is inviting interest from:

Strategic investors who bring distribution channels, domain expertise, or product integration opportunities in 3D, gaming, VFX, design, or industrial workflows

Toolmakers and platforms exploring deeper 3D AI capabilities and looking to standardize topology across their pipelines

Innovation teams at enterprises piloting 3D AI and seeking more reliable, production–grade outputs

With the initial release planned for Q1, Skulpty is inviting early adopters and potential partners to join its waitlist for first access to the platform and early participation in pilots and integrations.

Prospective partners, investors, and early users can learn more and sign up for first access at: https://www.skulpty.com

Media inquiries and strategic partnership discussions:

Melanie Croissant

[email protected]

(302)-770-6207

SOURCE Skulpty