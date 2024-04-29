Skura Style® Launches Skura Style x Eva Mendes, a New Collection Designed by Co-Owner Eva Mendes

Skura Style x Eva Mendes collection inspired by Mendes' Cuban heritage

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skura Style , the award-winning lifestyle brand of innovative kitchen cleaning tools, announces today a new collection launch by co-owner Eva Mendes, a multi-talented businesswoman, actress, model, author and mother to two children with partner Ryan Gosling.

The collection features colors and patterns inspired by Mendes' Cuban heritage. The new design is her take on two Skura classics that drew her to the brand, the best-selling, fan-favorite SKRUBBY Sponges (3-pack for $9.99), which feature Fade-to-Change® technology that tells you when it's time to change it, and VERY SKRUBBY (2-pack for $5.99), a double-sided, heavy-duty scouring pad to tackle tough messes. Best of all, both products feature antimicrobial technology, so they don't smell!

"I'm thrilled to launch this new collection! This collection has been very personal to me and a labor of love. It reflects the things in life that inspire me – family, architecture, art, music, fashion — and the colors and patterns of my Cuban heritage. They make everything more joyful and that's what my new collection is all about," says Mendes.

Led by her passion for cleaning, Mendes discovered Skura Style's beloved "smart," antimicrobial SKRUBBY Sponge during the pandemic. She knew she wanted to do more with the female-owned brand that revolutionized the cleaning industry, and in 2022, joined Skura Style co-founders Linda Sawyer and Alison Matz as co-owner.

According to co-founders Linda Sawyer and Alison Matz, "The launch of this new collection is an exciting next chapter in our expansion and rapid growth trajectory. Eva is an amazing partner – creative, passionate, with keen business instincts. Her vision for this new collection is a reflection of Skura Style's focus on kitchen well-being and enhancing the experience around the kitchen sink."

Eva is a multi-talented actress, model, author, businesswoman, and mother to two children with partner Ryan Gosling. Eva has appeared in many box office hits such as Hitch and The Other Guys and one of the most successful franchises of all time, Fast and Furious.

From 2012 – 2020, Eva partnered with clothing brand New York and Co to design her own apparel line. She has also dominated the home space in the past with her tabletop and bedding line for VIDA which was sold at Macy's. Eva has also been the face of iconic brands such as Revlon, Pantene, Estée Lauder, Calvin Klein, AVON and is the author of the children's book, "Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries" to be released Fall 2024.

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and the kitchen sink is its centerpiece. Skura Style is a woman-founded and led lifestyle brand dedicated to kitchen well-being with a suite of products focused on enhancing the experience around the kitchen sink. Skura Style's line of kitchen cleaning tools offer innovative and superior performance and are beautifully designed. Its products have earned numerous accolades such as Good Housekeeping's Best Cleaning Products Awards, Bon Appétit Best Cleaning Products for Your Kitchen Awards and Better Homes & Gardens Clean House Awards.

