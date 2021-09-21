SKUx Appoints Jack Lord as Senior Vice President of Sales to Drive Rapid Adoption of Company's Groundbreaking Payment-based Offers Platform

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKUx, an innovative fintech company redefining the way consumer offers are delivered, redeemed, settled and reported, today announced the appointment of Jack Lord, a highly accomplished growth leader, as senior vice president of sales. Lord, who comes to SKUx from Blackhawk Network, has an exceptional track record of driving growth and business relationships for innovative payments and marketing services companies serving consumer goods and retail companies.

Lord joins SKUx as the company pioneers a new fintech category of payment-based offers, called SKUPay™. SKUPay is set to replace today's outdated world and process of coupons, rebates, promotional offers, and settlement, solving long-term industry challenges for retailers, consumer brands, and marketing agencies and unlocking billions of dollars in value currently being lost to fraud and inefficiency. SKUx delivers a powerful end-to-end payments-based system across offer delivery, redemption, settlement and reporting that requires no special integration by retailers or brands.

"Jack is the right executive to help us move the industry beyond an old archaic system to a new world of payment-based offers and settlement while he drives our revenue and business development efforts forward," Jim Sampey, SKUx Co-Founder and CEO. "SKUx and the SKUPay category deliver breakthrough benefits for consumers, retailers and brand marketers alike. We're excited that Jack is joining the SKUx team."

Lord held several senior leadership roles at Blackhawk, including group vice president of sales and services. He managed a sales, services and channel organization of 300 people and helped grow Blackhawk sales to $11.5 billion, achieving a cumulative annual growth rate of plus-25 percent. SKUx and Blackhawk are strategic partners. Previously, Lord served as senior vice president of sales for Advantage Sales and Marketing, a global leader in outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers.

"SKUx is uniquely positioned to transform and turbocharge offers and settlement for the consumer products and retail industries," said Lord. "By virtually eliminating fraud and turning settlements into a daily occurrence for retailers, SKUPay creates massive value for our industry and its consumers. Brands will gain rapid insights into their promotional campaigns and unmatched flexibility and reach into the retail channels they serve and the consumers they engage. I'm excited to be part of this payments transformation for our industry."

The "Powered by SKUx™" Difference:

SKUx-powered payment-based offers reinvent and simplify the world of consumer offers to bring previously unachievable consumer engagement, trust, transparency, immediacy and control to consumer brands, marketers and retailers. SKUPay works like currency, not an IOU like coupons. Key advantages include:

Powers virtually any channel of consumer engagement —anywhere you choose to deliver your offer, from store shelves, email, social media, mobile, on-pack, display media, and more.

Eliminates fraud and misredemption —replaces coupons, rebates, and promotional offers with trusted single-use, serialized offers that can be targeted down to the product SKU or UPC and automatically redeemed and processed without time-consuming and often inaccurate checkout clerk approvals.

Daily processing and settlement —retailers are reimbursed daily, not in weeks or months.

Unparalleled and immediate data visibility and control —marketers can optimize campaign results and stay within predetermined budgets.

Intuitive and easy to use —SKUPay is redeemable wherever mobile payments are accepted.

About SKUx

A leading fintech innovator, SKUx gives brands and retailers the power to deliver secure, intuitive digital offers anywhere, anytime, at the speed of today's consumer. SKUx transforms virtually any coupon, rebate, or promotional offer into payment-based offer for the world's leading retailers, brands, and marketing agencies. The company's patent-pending Smart Incentives™ platform as a service combines offer details, serialization, funding, and settlement to increase customer loyalty and create new opportunities for consumer engagement. The result – new incremental revenue, improved efficiency, and laser sharp transparency for all industry stakeholders. For more information, visit www.skux.io.

