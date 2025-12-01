Sky Elements' Biggest Holiday Season Yet: 80+ Drone Shows Nationwide in 2025

The Ultimate Guide to seeing a Family-friendly Christmas/New Year's Drone Light Show this December

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Elements Drone Shows, the nation's leading drone light show provider and holder of 16 Guinness World Records, is set to deliver the most ambitious holiday entertainment season in company history.

Sky Elements Drones fly an image of Santa at a holiday show in Wesley Chapel, Fla., on Nov. 8, 2025. Sky Elements Drones create a Christmas Tree display during a holiday show in Wesley Chapel, Florida, on Nov. 8, 2025.

Starting the first Saturday of December and extending through New Year's Eve, Sky Elements will illuminate communities across the nation with over 80 breathtaking drone light shows, featuring formations of up to 1,500 synchronized drones that promise to transform traditional holiday celebrations. The month's schedule can be found by visiting www.skyelementsdrones.com/holidays .

"This holiday season, families nationwide can experience something special by attending our free, public shows across the country," said Rick Boss, president and CEO of Sky Elements. "We design every drone show around the character of the community hosting it, creating an experience that is authentic and memorable. We're excited to share our free, public schedule so people can come together and experience the magic of a drone show."

From community tree lightings to landmark corporate celebrations and New Year's Eve extravaganzas, Sky Elements' 2025 holiday lineup demonstrates the company's unparalleled scale, creativity, and commitment to redefining what's possible in aerial entertainment. Each show delivers synchronized drone flights, holiday-themed imagery, and industry-leading safe, environmentally responsible entertainment that captures the true spirit of the season's celebrations.

The largest show of the season, with a fleet of 1,500 drones, is for Coca-Cola's New Year's Eve Bash in Austin, Texas. There are nine other shows scheduled for at least 400 drone spectaculars, including three 500-drone performances as the highlight of Amelia Island, Florida's holiday celebrations (December 11-13); a 550-drone show with 100 integrated pyrotechnic drones in Guatemala City (November 30); and landmark 500-drone performances lighting the skies over Houston and Dallas.

Larger drone fleets enable more intricate formations and immersive experiences impossible at smaller scales. Sky Elements' 100–1,500 drone performances this season showcase remarkable versatility while maintaining unwavering industry-leading safety and artistic excellence. Each show features custom holiday imagery, tailored to each community's unique character.

Sky Elements holds FAA approval for integrating pyrotechnics directly onto drones, pioneering "fireworks-on-drones" technology that eliminates environmental and safety concerns. The company's track record includes records for the most drone shows in 24 hours, which they set this Fourth of July.

Sky Elements leads the way in demonstrating how drone technology enhances the human experience, bringing communities together through shared moments of wonder. These performances represent possibility and ingenuity—transforming celebration into something exponentially more spectacular.

About Sky Elements

Sky Elements is the largest drone light show company in the United States, known for producing record-setting and visually stunning drone performances. With a national team of FAA-certified pilots, artists, and producers, the company creates unforgettable experiences for some of the world's biggest brands and events - including appearances on America's Got Talent and 16 Guinness World Records titles. Sky Elements performs shows across all 50 states and internationally, pushing the boundaries of aerial entertainment. Their team specializes in turn-key, fully customized shows for communities, corporations, tourism boards, professional sports teams, and private events. Discover more at skyelementsdrones.com

SOURCE Sky Elements Drones