Sky Evolves from Cloud POS to Full Suite Business Services Platform

Sky Systemz has positioned itself to be a major contender in the fintech industry.

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Systemz is a digital payments and fintech company from Lexington, KY. Over the last two years, Sky has grown from a cloud POS start-up to a small enterprise services powerhouse punching well above its weight class. Sky's processing volume and user base has grown by 1,000% due to rapid vertical and horizontal adoption.

Sky is rolling out the next chapter in its evolution, Financial Services, while staying true to its personalized, ubiquitous roots that made the company's services appealing to a previously untapped market of professional service providers.

The excitement surrounding Sky centers on how the 'bolt-on' nature of their software makes it instantly adaptable to any industry. Sky is living up to its slogan, "Built to fit the shape of your business" by ensuring their customers can indeed 'build' their own business services platform based on their needs.

The Sky Platform

Sky's new platform currently consists of three software based components (a 4th coming in Q2); Paymentz, Operationz Management, Business Management, and soon Financial Servicez. Sky Insightz, an advanced analytics and reporting tool that will determine the overall 'health' of your business, will follow in Q3 as part of the revamped Business Management suite.

Sky Financial is a game changer, moving Sky firmly into one of the few all-in-one business solutions on the market. All of your business payments, operations, management and financial services will live in one place, aimed at serving the overlooked professional services industry.

Sky Financial is a business-focused product with all the benefits of traditional business banking that allows merchants to access business debit cards, checks, ACH deposits, vendor payments, and employee checking accounts with P2P payments. Special benefits will also include cash back on debit card transactions, instant deposits and the recent trend of daily payroll (which is a game changer in a time when it is difficult for professional service organizations to attract talent).

"Sky has stayed true to our focus of serving the unique needs of professional service businesses and creating the very best products. Sky Financial will bring so much value to our platform…Imagine walking into a bank and coming out with a complete platform to run and manage your business with all the tools needed to grow and optimize costs. That's what Sky is offering!" – Brian Nichols, CEO

Sky is no longer the 'little Cloud POS that could', but is establishing itself as a serious and unique contender in the fintech market. Sky replaces the need to have multiple services like Square for operations; Wix.com for a website; Shopify for an online store or GoDaddy to host their site; and soon, no more Citibank or Bank of America for banking services. Sky Systemz creates value for its business customers through consolidating all of their business services under one roof with the professional support needed to advise our customers and collaborate on the best way to use our platform.

Learn more about Sky Systemz at skysystemz.com

Sky Systemz is a cloud-based digital payments and financial technology company. With no contracts, no monthly fees, and low rates, Sky is a partner to businesses nationwide who want to grow their business while keeping more of their profits.

