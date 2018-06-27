Sky High Ambition: Work Starts on Quest Liverpool City Centre

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/711959/Andrew_Weisz_and_Cllr_Gary_Millar.jpg )



Cllr. Gary Millar and Quest Director of UK Development, Andrew Weisz were on site to mark the occasion. The £10m Quest investment will create 200 job opportunities for the area during construction and further 25 part-time and full-time positions once it opens its doors to the public next summer.

Quest Liverpool City Centre is located on Church Street along one of the city's biggest retail strips and adjacent to the landmark Liverpool ONE complex.

Quest will be working alongside the developer, Vabeld and Graham Construction to convert the second, third and fourth floors of the 1980s commercial office building. It will also construct additional levels five and six, creating 100 serviced apartments, reception, conference room, gym and back-of-house facilities.

Significantly, the project will commence just a week after The Prime Minister called Liverpool 'the gateway to global trade' and paid tribute to the critical role the City plays in the Northern Powerhouse project.

Established by entrepreneur Paul Constantinou 30 years ago in Melbourne, the 165 strong Quest Apartment Hotels portfolio has made its name by offering a 'home away from home' to extended stay business travellers in key cities, regional towns and suburban locations across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. With 27 properties currently in the pipeline and 12 under construction in its home markets - the brand plans to apply its successful model to open ten properties across the UK in the next five years.

Andrew Weisz, Director of UK Development at Quest Apartment Hotels says, "It is great to be creating opportunities at the heart of such a vibrant and dynamic city - now and in the future. We've got ambitious, long-term plans here in the UK and Liverpool is an integral part of our plans."

Cllr. Gary Millar says, "To welcome global commitment to Liverpool during International Business Festival, highlights that the city region is open for investment and trade. It's no longer just about Europe - we're seeing international interest from our friends in the Commonwealth and we're delighted that a tried and tested company like Quest, Australasia's largest apartment hotel operator, has chosen Liverpool as the site for their first UK development."

Quest is the largest and fastest growing apartment hotel operator in Australasia with over 165 properties located across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

Established in Melbourne, Victoria in 1988, the growth of Quest has been achieved through its commitment to meeting the accommodation needs of the extended stay business traveller.

In July 2017 Quest Apartment hotels announced its acquisition by one of the world's leading serviced residence network, following a 60% increased investment in the business by Singapore-based The Ascott Limited (Ascott). Ascott is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-listed company, CapitaLand Limited - one of Asia's largest real estate companies. The company operates under five international brands - Ascott, Citadines, Somerset, The Crest Collection and lyf. Ascott has over 300 properties globally, including 10 in Australia.

Quest properties are managed by franchisees who follow a proven and successful franchise model.

