Sky Labs' CART BP Becomes the World's First to Complete Comparative Studies with All Blood Pressure Measurement Methods

Sky Labs

14 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

- The only cuffless blood pressure monitor to complete comparative studies with three types of existing blood pressure measurement methods and prove even accuracy

- 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring is the first pilot research to reflect ESH recommendations in 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CART BP is a ring-type 24/7 blood pressure monitor of the global healthcare startup Sky Labs(CEO Jack, Lee), and has fully established itself as the only ring-type wearable medical device to complete comparative studies with all blood pressure measurement methods, becoming the first in the world.  

Ring-shaped CART BP and charger
Ring-shaped CART BP and charger

There are currently three main blood pressure measurement methods: auscultatory method in which a cuff-based blood pressure monitor and stethoscope are used in clinics to measure blood pressure; invasive blood pressure measurement method in which a needle or catheter is inserted into an artery (A-line) to measure intra-arterial pressure; and Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) that measures blood pressure during a 24-hour period outside clinics by attaching a cuff and monitor to the body. To prove CART BP's effectiveness, Sky Labs completed all comparative studies with these three blood pressure measurement methods.    

Conducted at Seoul National University Hospital, the 24-hour ABPM comparative studies were the world's first clinical research to reflect the European Society of Hypertension(ESH)'s recommendations for the validation of cuffless blood pressure monitoring devices that were announced in June last year. Sky Labs explained the research's significance as announcing a preliminary result for the 'awake/asleep test,' which is the most difficult to validate from among the five tests presented by ESH. The research outcome was published in the Korean Circulation Journal (KCJ).

In addition, Sky Labs validated accuracy in comparative studies with the invasive arterial blood pressure measurement method and standard stethoscopy. The research outcome was respectively published in Nature Scientific Reports and Journal of Korean Medical Science (JKMS).  

CART BP is highly useful compared to other blood pressure monitors in that it enables 24-hour measurements of even blood pressure variability when an individual is asleep, not to mention awake. It can be conveniently worn without any disturbance to daily life and enables the use of a smart phone to check blood pressure, allowing individuals to monitor their respective blood pressure anytime, anywhere. In addition, it can detect white coat, masked, morning, and nocturnal hypertension, which are difficult to measure at hospitals, and is therefore expected to contribute to more accurate diagnoses by medical staff.

Sky Labs CEO Jack, Lee said, "I believe CART BP showed its potential to replace existing blood pressure monitors that cause considerable inconvenience in that it proved effectiveness in comparison to all three types of leading blood pressure monitors that are used in the global medical community. Our goal is to receive US FDA and Europe's CE approvals this year based on these research outcomes."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337124/Ring_shaped_CART_BP_and_charger.jpg

