SKY Leasing Announces Sale-Leaseback For (6) A321-200NEO Aircraft With JetBlue

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKY Leasing ("SKY"), a full-service aircraft asset manager, announces it has signed an agreement for the sale and leaseback of (6) A321-200NEO aircraft with JetBlue. The transaction covers deliveries to JetBlue from Q2 to Q4 2020.

"We are excited for the new partnership with SKY Leasing. This transaction will help us offset our capital expenditures on our newest and most fuel-efficient aircraft in 2020 as we continue to focus on minimizing cash burn," said Steve Priest, Chief Financial Officer at JetBlue.

"We are pleased to start this new partnership with JetBlue and demonstrate our ability to quickly execute large-scale sale-leasebacks despite the challenging backdrop that Covid-19 presents," said Austin Wiley, Chief Executive Officer SKY Leasing. "The A321NEO and the JetBlue relationship represents the foundation of our strategy focusing on sale-leasebacks with top tier airlines on new and next generation technology."

If you require any further information, please contact:

SKY Leasing

Anne Marie Scaramuzza

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 415 655 5000

Email: [email protected]

About SKY Leasing

SKY Leasing ("SKY") is a premier aircraft leasing asset manager with offices in Dublin, Ireland and San Francisco, California. As a full-service leasing platform, SKY leverages its experience, global network, industry insights and managerial talent to acquire and lease new and young mid-life aircraft. SKY's corporate mission is to be a leading capital provider to airlines globally for sale and leaseback transactions. For more information about SKY Leasing, visit www.skyleasing.com.

The SKY Leasing management team, including Executive Chairman Rich Wiley and CEO Austin Wiley, have developed extensive relationships by leasing aircraft to over 200 airline customers globally and executing more than 600 aircraft transactions valued at over $20 billion. Rich and his previous management teams co-founded industry leading aircraft lessors including Pegasus Aviation Finance Company ("PAFCO"), which was established in 2004 and sold to AWAS in 2007, Jackson Square Aviation ("JSA"), which was established in 2010 and sold to Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company ("MUL") in 2012, and Sky Aviation Leasing international Limited ("SALI"), which was established in 2015 and sold to Goshawk Aviation Limited ("Goshawk") in 2018.

SOURCE SKY Leasing

Related Links

http://www.skyleasing.com

