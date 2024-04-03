Sky Organics Celebrates Earth Month With Sustainable Product Swaps

Offering accessible products that are good for the planet and deliver effective results

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Organics , recognized as the #1 Castor Oil brand in the U.S., and one of the fastest growing natural brands, is committed to minimizing its impact on the environment with single ingredient beauty oils & butters and simple ingredient blends for face, body and hair that harness the purity and potency of certified organic ingredients – making them good for people and the planet.

For Earth Month, Sky Organics continues its long-standing partnership with Ecologi , a subscription-based carbon offsetting platform to plant trees in core reforestation sites around the world, and will increase its tree-planting to 5 trees for every on-line order and newsletter sign-up. Sky Organics is on a mission to provide easy, affordable and effective sustainable beauty swaps; one small change can make a lasting impact.

The collection includes USDA Certified sustainable swaps for popular personal care products that can easily be incorporated into your daily routine.

Organic Split End Bonding Oil ($17.99) : Formulated with a blend of just 4 simple, potent ingredients, this organic hair oil nourishes strands, smooths ends and restores shine.

: Formulated with a blend of just 4 simple, potent ingredients, this organic hair oil nourishes strands, smooths ends and restores shine. Organic Rosemary Strong Roots Oil ($17.99) : Nurtures scalp to support healthy-looking hair using just 3 simple and potent organic ingredients.

: Nurtures scalp to support healthy-looking hair using just 3 simple and potent organic ingredients. Organic Petroleum-Free Jelly ($16.99) : Multi-purpose balm soothes, softens and moisturizes and is housed in a 100% renewable sugarcane tube.

: Multi-purpose balm soothes, softens and moisturizes and is housed in a 100% renewable sugarcane tube. Organic Lash & Brow Oil ($16.99) : Featuring a potent blend of organic botanicals, this conditioning oil supports fuller-looking lashes and brows.

"At Sky Organics, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on our world and committed to educating consumers that living a natural, sustainable lifestyle can be easy with the right clean essentials," said Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer, Dean Neiger. "We continue to lead by example and invite consumers to join us in our efforts to use products that are good for them and the planet."

Sky Organics products are Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free and made with only natural and certified organic ingredients. Almost every Sky Organics product has received a "100/100 Excellent" Yuka health impact rating, based on the independent app's assessment of each ingredient's risk to human health and the environment. Free from harmful chemicals, sulfates, and parabens, they offer a safe and effective way to elevate your routine.

For more information and to purchase Sky Organics products visit www.SkyOrganics.com.

About Sky Organics: Find your beauty in a more hopeful world with Sky Organics, the creators of self-care essentials made with nature's pure and potent botanics. Sky Organics is a family founded, Certified B Corporation™ and one of the fastest growing natural brands dedicated to showing consumers that living a natural, sustainable lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean essentials. Our single ingredient beauty oils & butters and simple ingredient blends for face, body & hair harness the purity and potency of natural and certified organic ingredients to allow looking good, feeling good and doing good to coexist in harmony, and leave our world better than we found it. Products are available nationwide including Amazon, CVS, Natural Food Stores, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods & SkyOrganics.com, among others.

