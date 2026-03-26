Sky Organics Defines 2026 Beauty Trends with USDA Certified Organic Hair, Scalp, and Skincare Innovation

New Castor Oil Variations, Hair Oils, and Serum Reinforce Brand Authority in Organic Beauty

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Organics, the #1 Castor Oil brand in the U.S. and a Certified B Corporation™ known for its USDA Certified Organic and clean beauty products, announced its 2026 product lineup. The launches introduce hair oils, scalp treatments, and skincare products designed to expand beauty routines.

Building on its leadership in castor oil beauty, Sky Organics expands beyond its hero ingredient into botanical oils and skincare solutions for hair and skin. The 2026 launches reflect increasing consumer demand for high-performance, naturally derived beauty products made with organic ingredients.

2026 Key Launches Include:

Organic Castor Glass Skin Serum ($19.99 | Amazon): A potent facial oil blend formulated with organic castor, jojoba, marula, and fractionated coconut oils to hydrate and deliver a dewy glow and glass-like skin finish Clinically tested for daily use.

($19.99 | Amazon): A potent facial oil blend formulated with organic castor, jojoba, marula, and fractionated coconut oils to hydrate and deliver a dewy glow and glass-like skin finish Clinically tested for daily use. Organic Light Golden Castor Oil ($12.99 | Amazon): Multi-use, lightweight blend of organic castor, jojoba, sweet almond, and safflower oils designed to nourish hair, scalp, lashes, and skin.

($12.99 | Amazon): Multi-use, lightweight blend of organic castor, jojoba, sweet almond, and safflower oils designed to nourish hair, scalp, lashes, and skin. Organic Coconut & Macadamia Shine Oil ($15.99 | Amazon, Walmart): Hair oil powered by organic macadamia nut and fractionated coconut oil to smooth frizz and boost gloss.

($15.99 | Amazon, Walmart): Hair oil powered by organic macadamia nut and fractionated coconut oil to smooth frizz and boost gloss. Organic Tea Tree Scalp Clarifying Oil ($15.99 | Amazon, Walmart): Three-ingredient scalp treatment with organic tea tree, jojoba, and peppermint oils that helps clarify buildup and soothe irritation.

($15.99 | Amazon, Walmart): Three-ingredient scalp treatment with organic tea tree, jojoba, and peppermint oils that helps clarify buildup and soothe irritation. Batana & Coconut Oil ($18.99 | Walmart): A deeply nourishing treatment for scalp & hair to support soft, shiny & healthy hair.

($18.99 | Walmart): A deeply nourishing treatment for scalp & hair to support soft, shiny & healthy hair. Organic Kakadu Plum Hydra-Glow Moisturizer ($24.99 | Whole Foods): Formulated with Kakadu plum, pracaxi oil, and murumuru butter, this moisturizer helps hydrate the skin and supports a healthy skin barrier.

"These launches represent the next evolution of Sky Organics as we expand beyond castor oil into a broader ecosystem of hair and skincare products," said Mina Kim, Chief Marketing Officer at MAV Beauty Brands.

The new products will roll out throughout 2026 across Amazon, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market, as well as online at SkyOrganics.com.

About Sky Organics

Sky Organics creates clean self-care essentials made with botanical ingredients. A Certified B Corporation™, the brand offers USDA Certified Organic beauty oils, skincare, and hair care products designed to make natural living simple and accessible. Products are available nationwide at Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and SkyOrganics.com.

SOURCE Sky Organics