Sky Quarry Announces Commencement of Regulation A+ Stock Offering on Equifund

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Quarry Inc. a clean tech ESG company that recycles waste asphalt shingles and converts them into net zero-cost oil, is pleased to announce the launch of its Regulation A+ ("Reg-A") offering hosted with Equifund (https://equifund.com) on November 30, 2021. Equifund is a private market investment platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investing opportunities.

"Recycling waste asphalt shingles presents an opportunity to not only remove hydrocarbons from the environment and impact climate change, but it also provides much needed materials to help supply President Biden's recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill", says David Sealock, CEO of Sky Quarry. "With our patented ECOSolv process, we believe we can convert every ton of waste asphalt shingle into the equivalent of 1.5 barrels of oil at a net-zero cost."

Asphalt shingles cover approximately 80% of all residential rooves in America. Each year around 13 million tons are shipped off to landfills where they contribute to potentially major environmental issues including leaching of toxic waste into groundwater. It's estimated that 700 million tons of waste asphalt shingles already exist in landfills today.

Sky Quarry owns a state-of-the-art processing facility in Utah and has patented what it calls the "ECOSolv" Process which breaks down and recycles waste asphalt shingles into valuable, in-demand materials such as bitumen. Bitumen is highly viscous form of oil and a key ingredient in hot-mix asphalt used in road construction. It's expected that repaving and upgrading America's 160,000-mile National Highway System and other roads will be a major part of the new trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

"We're proud that Sky Quarry chose Equifund to host it's Reg-A offering", said Jordan Gillissie, CEO of Equifund. "We see a strong demand for ESG-related companies in the investment community and are thrilled to be able to present this opportunity to the public."

David Sealock adds, "We are very pleased with the success we have achieved over the past year and are excited to see the positive response from the investment community to our Reg-A offering. The offering allows investors to participate in our future progress and is open to both accredited and non-accredited individuals". Funds from this offering will enable Sky Quarry to commercialize its proprietary technology to move forward with our plans to build modular shingle recycling facilities across the nation.

About Sky Quarry:

Sky Quarry is a Utah-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of waste asphalt shingles. Sky Quarry's proprietary design process diverts waste asphalt shingles from over-crowded landfills and extracts the liquid bitumen, shingle aggregate, and composition elements for use in the development of new asphalt shingles, asphalt paving materials, refined bitumen products and other industrial applications. Sky Quarry's mission is to be the leading waste asphalt shingle waste management provider in North America.

For further information about Sky Quarry, please visit www.skyquarry.com.

