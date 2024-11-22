Sky Real Estate Acquires Osage Beach Outlet Marketplace

OSAGE BEACH, Mo., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Real Estate is excited to announce its acquisition of the Osage Beach Outlet Marketplace from a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG). The 391,000-square-foot shopping center, located on a 60-acre parcel along Osage Beach Parkway, has been a cornerstone of the Lake of the Ozarks region for decades.

The outlet center features key tenants such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Under Armour, Bath & Body Works, and LOFT. Sky Real Estate looks forward to continuing operations and collaborating with the local community partners to create a long-term plan that enhances the property's role as a vital regional destination.

For more information and updates on the Osage Beach Outlet Marketplace redevelopment, please visit: www.osagebeachoutletmarketplace.com

About Sky Real Estate

Founded in 2016, Sky Real Estate invests in commercial real estate properties across various sectors, with a focus on long-term value creation. Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, Sky brings creativity and enthusiasm to every project. The company places a high value on fostering strong relationships with team members, partners, tenants, lenders, and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit: www.skyre.com

SOURCE Sky Real Estate