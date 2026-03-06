Sky Savings Rate now available to all developers building on Privy, a Stripe company

The partnership enables developers building with Privy to offer the Sky Savings Rate via sUSDS, the world's largest yield-generating stablecoin, to users across the 2,000+ apps and 110 million wallets powered by Privy.

LONDON , March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Sky Frontier Foundation ("SFF"), an independent organization supporting the strategic acceleration of the Sky Ecosystem, today announced that developers building with Privy can now integrate access to Sky's sUSDS, the world's largest yield-generating stablecoin with +$10 Billion in supply. Currently yielding 4% APY, sUSDS represents the Sky Savings Rate backed by diversified institutional-grade collateral and sophisticated deployment strategies.



Privy, a Stripe Company that provides wallet infrastructure for more than 2,000 apps, including large fintech companies like Klarna, Majority, and Kraken, has more than 110 million wallets that have processed more than $9 billion in transaction volume. With this integration, apps built with Privy can provide their users access to sUSDS, a stablecoin engineered for the best risk-adjusted yield.



The global stablecoin market exceeds $300 billion. Sky Ecosystem (formerly known as Maker) has been building in the decentralised finance space since 2015, was one of the first to launch a stablecoin and yield-generating stablecoins and has been a leader in bridging the gap between traditional finance and DeFi.

"A big part of our purpose at Privy is to make it seamless for teams to get access to all of the most powerful onchain features," said Max Segall, COO of Privy. "Sky is one of the largest and most battle-tested protocols for onchain earnings on the market, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Sky Ecosystem to make it dead simple for all Privy customers to integrate The Sky Savings Rate into their products."

"The integration with Privy infrastructure continues the transition of the Sky Protocol into a primary utility for the global financial system", said Rune Christensen, Co-Founder of Sky Protocol and Director of SFF. "As a Stripe-owned subsidiary, Privy brings the world-class front-end consumer access needed for USDS, and its savings counterpart, sUSDS, to grow its reach globally

Sky Savings Rate Access via Privy Infrastructure

By integrating with Sky Protocol, developers building with Privy can enable access to USDS within their applications and allow users to convert to sUSDS to capture the Sky Savings Rate. Privy provides the wallet infrastructure, enabling developers to incorporate onchain financial functionality into consumer and fintech experiences.

The integration provides a developer framework for:

Easy USDS stablecoin onboarding: Developers can enable users to acquire USDS through integrated onchain liquidity and convert legacy DAI stablecoins into USDS within applications built using Privy wallets.

Developers can enable users to acquire USDS through integrated onchain liquidity and convert legacy DAI into USDS within applications built using Privy wallets. Sky Savings Rate access: Developers can use Privy's documentation and SDKs to allow users to deposit USDS into sUSDS and access the Sky Savings Rate within their applications.

Developers can use Privy's documentation and SDKs to allow users to deposit USDS into sUSDS and access the Sky Savings Rate within their applications. Global application reach: Privy powers wallets used across more than 2,000 applications and 110 million wallets globally, enabling developers to incorporate Sky Protocol functionality into products used across more than 180 countries.

This integration utilizes Sky Protocol's onchain finance architecture to enable developers to incorporate decentralized stablecoin functionality and yield-bearing assets into applications powered by Privy wallets.

For technical specifications, refer to the Sky Developer Docs , the Privy Developer Docs , or reach out to the Privy team on Slack .

About Privy, a Stripe company

Privy provides secure, scalable onboarding and wallet infrastructure for leading applications built on crypto rails. 2000+ developers and businesses, including Klarna and Hyperliquid, use Privy to power over 120 million accounts and process billions of dollars in volume every month. Privy was acquired by Stripe in 2025 and continues to operate independently, helping developers build the next generation of onchain products.

About Sky Frontier Foundation

Sky Frontier Foundation is an independent foundation, founded in August 2025, supporting the innovation, development and acceleration of Sky Ecosystem – built to accelerate its growth and unlock new frontiers in DeFi and digital finance. Sky Frontier incubates new Sky Agents and funds breakthrough technologies.

About Sky Ecosystem and The Sky Savings Rate

Sky Ecosystem is a global savings and capital allocation network with billions deployed in diversified assets underpinning USDS and the Sky Savings Rate (SSR). The Sky Savings Rate sources resilient, diversified yield, backed by institutional-grade collateral and sophisticated deployment strategies and is engineered for the best-risk adjusted return. One can access the Sky Savings Rate with sUSDS – the world's largest yield-generating stablecoin.



This is all enabled through Sky Protocol, which operates through open-source smart contracts deployed on Ethereum. By leveraging the world's most decentralized and economically secure public blockchain, it ensures institutional-grade security and transparency for billions in onchain assets.

Legal Notice and Forward-Looking Statements

The analyses, characterizations, and views reflected in this press release are those of Sky Frontier Foundation ("SFF" or "the Foundation") as of the date of publication, are judgment-based, reflect SFF's interpretation of publicly available on-chain and market data, and may change without notice. They do not constitute legal opinions, regulatory determinations, or guarantees of outcome, and should not be relied upon as a substitute for independent analysis or professional advice.

This press release is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, investment, tax, or other advice. Nothing in this press release is intended as, or should be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any token, security, or other financial instrument, or to engage in any transaction or strategy.

The Sky Savings Rate is a variable onchain protocol rate determined through decentralized governance processes outside SFF's control. It may increase, decrease, or reach zero at any time. Past rates are not indicative of future rates.

SFF is an independent entity and does not control the Sky Protocol or its DAO governance processes; decentralized governance decisions and protocol outcomes are outside SFF's control, and no statement in this press release should be interpreted as a commitment by the protocol's community or governance. SFF does not issue, custody, redeem, manage reserves for, or guarantee USDS and has no authority to bind the Sky Protocol or its governance.

Certain information in this press release and the referenced report may be derived from third‑party sources (including publicly available blockchain and market data). SFF has not independently audited or verified such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or reliability. Discussion of legal or regulatory matters (including references to any pending or proposed legislation) reflects SFF's interpretation as of the publication date and should not be relied upon as legal guidance; the regulatory treatment of digital assets remains uncertain and subject to change.

This press release contains forward‑looking statements (including statements regarding future plans, expectations, or anticipated outcomes) that are inherently uncertain and not guarantees of future performance. Actual results and events may differ materially due to risks and factors outside SFF's control, including market volatility, regulatory developments, and decisions made through decentralized governance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements, and SFF undertakes no obligation to update them. All information is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind, and to the maximum extent permitted by law, SFF disclaims liability for direct or indirect losses arising from the use of, or reliance on, this press release or the referenced report. No fiduciary duties are owed to any person by virtue of this communication.

