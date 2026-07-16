Sky Systemz and Fractal Unveils the Next Generation of Construction Technology at Inaugural Construction Technology Summit

The summit showcased the continued evolution of the Sky Systemz ecosystem, highlighting innovations across its portfolio of solutions, including SkyOS, the company's construction operations platform; Fractal, it's payments and financial technology partner; Outpave, its Contractor expense management partner; and SkyFi, its embedded banking solution. Together, these platforms are designed to help construction businesses streamline operations, modernize payments, improve cash flow and eliminate inefficiencies through one connected operating network.

The event featured exclusive previews of upcoming platform capabilities, including a new Customer Portal, expanded AI-powered functionality, and Pay By Bank 2.0, providing attendees with an inside look at Sky Systemz strategy to bring a powerful ecosystem to the highly fragmented construction industry. The company also officially announced the launch of the SkyOS Mobile App, now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, extending the power of SkyOS beyond the office and into the field.

"Our objective transcends the mere development of superior software in isolation," said Brian Nichols, Founder and CEO of Sky Systemz. "We are establishing the Operating Network, the foundational infrastructure that evolves into the Intelligence Layer for Construction."

Nichols shared the company's long-term vision of building an intelligent ecosystem that connects operational systems, financial gateways and automated workflows into one seamless experience for construction businesses.

"The construction industry loses billions of dollars every year to disconnected systems, inefficient workflows and outdated financial processes," Nichols continued. "Our mission is to give those billions back by creating technology that helps the construction industry operate more efficiently, improve profitability and make smarter business decisions."

The keynote set the tone for two days centered around innovation, collaboration and the future of the construction industry. Attendees were among the first to experience demonstrations of the company's product roadmap, showcasing how SkyOS, Fractal and SkyFi continue to evolve as an integrated technology ecosystem rather than standalone solutions.

Across the platform, upcoming innovations are focused on simplifying complex workflows while giving customers greater visibility into their operations and finances. Highlights included:

The official launch of the SkyOS Mobile App for iOS and Android

for iOS and Android A preview of the new Customer Portal , providing customers with greater visibility into invoices, payments and account activity

, providing customers with greater visibility into invoices, payments and account activity Expanded AI capabilities designed to deliver intelligent insights and automate everyday workflows

designed to deliver intelligent insights and automate everyday workflows Pay By Bank 2.0 , enhancing secure account-to-account payments and expanding digital payment options

, enhancing secure account-to-account payments and expanding digital payment options Continued investment in connected experiences across the Sky Systemz ecosystem

The summit's opening day also featured keynote speaker Oz Pearlman, world-renowned mentalist, memory expert and America's Got Talent finalist, whose presentation challenged attendees to think differently about innovation, adaptability and human performance.

The second day shifted focus toward developing the people behind the technology. Leadership from across Sky Systemz, Fractal and Outpave led sessions covering artificial intelligence, engineering, product development, sales, marketing and operations, reinforcing the company's belief that innovation begins with investing in the employees who build, support and deliver its solutions every day.

The event concluded with a keynote presentation from entrepreneur and sales strategist Jordan Belfort, who shared insights on communication, leadership and building high-performing teams.

"Technology alone doesn't transform an industry," Nichols said. "It takes talented people who are passionate about solving real customer problems. By investing in our employees, we're ultimately investing in better products, stronger partnerships and greater outcomes for the customers we serve."

The Construction Technology Summit marks the beginning of a new annual tradition for Sky Systemz as the company continues expanding its product portfolio and investing in the people driving the future of construction technology.

Through its integrated ecosystem of SkyOS, Fractal, Outpave and SkyFi, Sky Systemz is building what it calls the Operating Network for Construction - a connected platform where operational software, financial technology and embedded finance work together to create greater efficiency, stronger cash flow and more intelligent business operations across the construction industry.

For more information about Sky Systemz and Fractal and its growing portfolio of construction technology solutions, visit www.skysystemz.com or fractalpay.com

About Sky Systemz

Sky Systemz is building the Operating Network for Construction through a connected portfolio of technology solutions that unite operations, payments and embedded finance into one intelligent ecosystem. Its portfolio includes SkyOS, a construction operations platform that helps businesses manage day-to-day operations; Fractal, a payments and financial technology platform that modernizes how construction companies get paid; and SkyFi, an embedded finance solution that integrates financial services directly into operational workflows. Together, these solutions help contractors, suppliers and construction businesses simplify operations, accelerate cash flow and uncover billions in lost profit through smarter technology, AI-powered innovation and connected workflows.

SOURCE Sky Systemz