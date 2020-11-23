Sky Systemz and Plastic Printers Help Local Businesses Save the 2020 Holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 is drastically changing the buying habits of Americans, turning most of them to online shopping. This has left a void with locally owned businesses who haven't had access to gift card services in the past. With more restrictions being placed on businesses in different states across the country (you can see the most up to date restrictions here ), local merchants are desperate for new ways to interact with customers.

With over 46% of Americans saying buying local is a top priority ( according to a Nielsen study ), Sky Systemz teamed up with Plastic Printers to bridge the gap between local businesses and online gift card sales. Together, they're offering these businesses a tailored gift card experience for the merchants and their customers.

Sky Systemz, as a Payment Processing and Cloud POS software company, offers clients the ability to automatically have and manage an online store with their in-store POS. Plastic Printers, a gift card, business card, and custom products company offers businesses gift cards designed specifically for an individual business.

"There are not a lot of custom gift card services for small businesses. Therefore, we are thrilled to have developed the software for small and mid-sized businesses to offer a gift card program and have Plastic Printers as a partner to provide such a variety of high-quality options," explains Brian Nichols, CEO of Sky Systemz.

What sets this partnership apart is the exceptional level of customer service from both Sky Systemz and Plastic Printers. With Sky Systemz, a local merchant can be up and running with payment processing, point of sale, and have an online store in as little as five minutes. Plastic Printers offers boutique style customer service as well, with graphic designers ready to design gift cards and products unique to the merchant's needs.

"We celebrated our 25th anniversary in May of this year, and we are so happy to be able to help local businesses thrive during this exceptionally challenging year. We can turn around quality products for clients in three to five business days," says Jeff Bloedel, Vice President of Sales for Plastic Printers.

Customers will be able to order gift cards directly through the Sky Systemz and Plastic Printers website here .

The gift cards will seamlessly interact with Sky Systemz's point of sale system both online and in-store, and will allow merchants a way to drive more business during the holiday season.

"This feature was built from the ground up. It is truly unique, effective, and we will continue to build features that drive new business to our customers," said Brian Nichols.

This holiday season, Sky Systemz and Plastic Printers encourage consumers to support the local businesses that are owned and operated by friends, family, and people within the community.

