Sky Systemz Announces Upcoming Launch of SkyFi - Mobile Business Checking

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Systemz, a SaaS payment and business software company, is announcing the upcoming launch of its mobile business checking account feature called SkyFi. This feature is expected to launch December 11, 2022, and will be available to any SMB. The SkyFi app is primarily for businesses and entrepreneurs but will also offer a consumer checking account feature scheduled for release Q1 2023.

SkyFi commercial 1% Cash Back on all debit card spending. Mobile Checking

With SkyFi, businesses can have access to all their finances in one convenient mobile app. Sky's new service provides a straightforward mobile business checking account and gives users access to ACH deposits, wire transfers, physical and virtual debit cards. The user can also set up multiple checking accounts in the system based on spending needs like vendor pay, payroll, and marketing spend making it easy to separate spending needs.

Sky is also offering 1% cash back on all debit card spending through the SkyFi account. SkyFi isn't just a checking account that saves, it's business spending that pays!

Prior to the launch of the SkyFi feature, Sky Systemz has been a reliable platform offering all-in-one business services, such as digital payments, invoices, and chargeback protection. Businesses can create unlimited contracts and disclosures built into the payment flow which has been shown to reduce chargebacks by 500% for Sky users. Sky also offers true 'pass the fee' allowing users to pass credit card processing fees onto their customers as part of the payment process without having to calculate fees.

With the SkyFi app added to their suite of business software, Sky Systemz has officially become a one-stop-shop that offers everything business owners and entrepreneurs need to manage their business and finances from a mobile device. Be prepared to say goodbye to dealing with old, outdated systems and financial institutions when using Sky Systemz. Sky has created a software bundle that has everything a business needs to stay on top of accepting payments, managing their business, and now their finances.

"Mobile business checking accounts are changing the game for financial management, and at Sky Systemz, we have developed a platform that is fast, innovative, easy to navigate, and pays you for your spending. With the launch of SkyFi, we have simplified the process of staying on top of finances with checking solutions that benefit users and their businesses," said Brian Nichols (CEO).

Founded in 2017 and based in Lexington, Kentucky, Sky Systemz is an all-in-one business software solution. The innovative software helps businesses of all sizes and industries cut costs and grow their revenue using groundbreaking technology that can easily manage all payments and operations. With SkyFi, Sky Systemz is streamlining the banking experience, saving users time and effort while enabling them to earn cash back whenever they spend money. Users can also keep track of income earnings, monitor spending, view transactions in real-time, quickly send or receive wire transfers, complete instant transfers, and receive chargeback protection with this app.

Sky Systemz is a cloud-based digital payments and financial technology company. With no contracts, no monthly fees, and low rates, Sky is a partner to businesses nationwide who want to grow their business while keeping more of their profits.

