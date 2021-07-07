LEXINGTON, Ky., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Systemz makes doing business EZ for local merchants. With the addition of Cloud Servicez to Sky's product offerings, sustainable eCommerce is now in reach for small and medium sized businesses that want to create, or improve, their online presence.

Sky Systemz Launches Cloud Servicez

Sky Systems is not just a website building or hosting company; Sky is a software company providing completely customizable and personalized business services designed specifically for the shape of your business. Providing end-to-end professional services for brick-and-mortar businesses ranging from; physical and cloud Point of Sales systems, eCommerce solutions for your website and online store and a team of professional staff available to provide support 24/7.

Cloud Servicez from Sky is a premium service that allows a business to host their website, or build a new website, and create an online store. Sky Cloud Servicez provides custom build solutions. See our demo websites and online stores below to see the value Sky Cloud Servicez can bring to your business.

Local Hen Demo Restaurant - ( click here )

All Dogs Grooming Demo - ( click here )

Brianz HVAC - ( click here )

"We encounter so many business owners that are running their store operations on Square; using Wix.com for their website; and many others use Shopify for an online store or GoDaddy to host their site. Instead of businesses using multiple services, Sky can do it all with a team that is available to help you get started," according to CEO Brian Nichols

All Sky merchants get a free online store, but it contains SkySystemz in the URL. For some businesses, the basic free services may be enough. However, businesses who want customization, we offer four premium options.

The Sky Pro option provides ground up website creation with a simple content management system for the merchant to manage (or Sky can perform monthly maintenance).

Sky Pro+ allows the merchant to add optional services such as Sky Bookingz (a true booking service that can be utilized by hotels, hair salons, etc) Sky Subscriptionz (which allows the merchant to set up recurring subscriptions fees weekly, monthly, quarterly, etc), Blog page and SEO & Marketing Features. All premium services also include Sky's award winning 24/7 Live Support.

"Sky is a one stop shop for all of your business needs. Whether that means a physical POS, getting your business on the cloud or creating a website with a fully functional webstore that works in tandem with your brick-and-mortar location, Sky has you covered," explains Sky Systemz CEO Brian Nichols.

Learn more about Cloud Servicez at skysystemz.com/cloud-servicez.

Sky Systemz is a cloud-based payment processing system and business management software. With no contracts and no monthly fees, Sky services businesses nationwide who want to grow their business while keeping more of their profits.

Contact:

Sky Systemz

Dr. Michael Carr

859-630-5558

[email protected]

Skysystemz.com

SOURCE Sky Systemz

