Sky Systemz Launches Sky Paymentz with Instant Onboarding

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Systemz is a B2B software start-up company from Lexington, Ky involved in the cloud POS and eCommerce business that is experiencing exponential growth in a very short time. The company has launched Sky Paymentz with transparent pricing, no contracts, and no monthly fees with instant onboarding so businesses can register and start processing card payments in five minutes.

Sky Paymentz offers merchants multiple ways for businesses to accept payments. (1) In-Person Payments through the company's iOS and Android app or web POS available at POS.SkySystemz.com by swiping or dipping credit cards. (2) Card-Not-Present Payments allow merchants to take payments by invoice, over-the-phone, manual entry on the app, eCommerce, the Sky Webstore, subscriptions, and card-on-file payments. (3) ACH and Check allow merchants to process checks or create recurring payments. Not only that, but Sky also has the lowest fees in the industry.

Sky is a software company providing completely customizable and personalized business services designed specifically for the shape of your business. Providing end-to-end professional services for brick-and-mortar businesses ranging from; physical and Cloud Point of Sales systems, eCommerce solutions for your website and online store, online ticketing, rewards and a team of professional USA based staff available to provide personalized support. Now, with the launch of Sky Paymentz, Sky has added in-house payment processing to the mix to serve its customers better.

"While there are many payment platforms for business to use like PayPal or Square, the fees associated with using those services can cost small businesses $10's of $1000's per year. Our mission at Sky Systemz is to be a personalized, low-cost alternative to our competitors. Anyone with an account at Sky can use our services for free. It's easy to sign up and you can begin taking payments within five minutes. Our merchants have reported saving up to 45% in fees alone in their first year," explains Sky Systemz CEO Brian Nichols.

Learn more about Sky Paymentz at https://skysystemz.com/sky-paymentz

Sky Systemz is a cloud-based payment processing system and business management software. With no contracts and no monthly fees, Sky services businesses nationwide who want to grow their business while keeping more of their profits.

