Sky Systemz Launches Sky Ticketz

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Systemz makes business EZ for local merchants. Sky Ticketz is the go-to ticketing solution for seasonal businesses like pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and is now working with event centers, arenas, and resorts. This gives vendors an alternative to Live Nation Entertainment's Ticketmaster and Eventbrite to keep more of their profits, sell tickets online, and seamlessly connect to the Sky POS.

See how the ticketing process works!

Sky Systems is not just a ticketing service provider company; Sky is a software company providing completely customizable and personalized business services designed specifically for the shape of your business. Providing end-to-end professional services for brick-and-mortar businesses ranging from; physical and Cloud Point of Sales systems, eCommerce solutions for your website and online store and a team of professional USA based staff available to provide personalized support.

For businesses that need to be mobile, there is no better cloud processing solution than Sky. Sky Ticketz integrates with our Sky Cloud POS and webstore for payment processing. Not only can you manage permissions for all your staff, but you can issue gift certificates, rewards, discounts, and various tickets and packages. Sky is your one stop shop for all your business services.

Our custom-built ticketing system allows you to sell digital tickets online and redeem the ticket via QR code at the gate. This digital ticket is unique and is only scannable once. So, there's no worries of someone sharing the QR code to their family or friends. This allows for a streamlined entry and service experience for your customers, without the service charges.

Check out our demo site - Sky Corn Maze

"While there are many external ticketing software packages that will integrate with POS platforms from companies like Square or Clover, none offer the convenience of being under 'one roof'. Sky Systemz strives to make business EZ by allowing businesses a 'one-stop-shop' for all their business services. So instead of using multiple services such as Square for store operations; Wix.com for their website, Shopify for an online store or GoDaddy to host their site; Sky combines all these services into one place. Combined with Sky's personalized service options, I believe we have a lot to offer to businesses looking to reduce the fees that they are incurring by paying multiple service providers.", explains Sky Systemz CEO Brian Nichols.

Our Entertainment Ticketing Offer

Unlimited mobile and stationary terminals

Unlimited number of staff and users

Update and change prices and discounts in real time

Free online, mobile, and terminal ticketing system

Learn more about Sky Ticketz at skysystemz.com/ticketing-system-software

Sky Systemz is a cloud-based payment processing system and business management software. With no contracts and no monthly fees, Sky services businesses nationwide who want to grow their business while keeping more of their profits.

