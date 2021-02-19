Sky Systemz Releases Sky Terminal

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing premium functionality at a reasonable price, Sky Systemz has changed the way local businesses will process payments with the release of the Sky Terminal.

Sky Terminal is a completely contactless POS system with a merchant facing screen in addition to a customer facing screen. It's a premium option from Sky, but beats out Square's Register and Clover's Station with a price point of $749.

Sky Systemz Sky Systemz

Sky Systemz CEO Brian Nichols has this to say about the newest addition to Sky's arsenal:

"Not only is the Sky Terminal great for social distancing but it represents a significant software and hardware upgrade for small and medium sized businesses at a value cost."

Throughout the pandemic, Sky has managed to keep many local businesses not only afloat but helped them thrive through additional features including enabling restaurants to efficiently execute curbside pickup, and automatically creating an online store for merchants by using the inventory already in the system.

Sky's price structure of free basic hardware and no contract fees keeps it as the front runner for the most cost-effective processing system in the industry.

"Our goal was to make a premium Terminal with best-in-class point-of-sale technology at a price point that all small businesses can afford. I think we accomplished our goal," Nichols says.

This milestone is one of many as Sky continues on a trajectory of significant growth, as they are set to add hundreds of jobs in the next two years.

Merchants can sign up on skysystemz.com where they will be matched with an experienced account manager trained in the software, setup, and provides unmatched personalized customer service. Additional options for merchants include a register and printer option, as well as a complete backend support system where they can manage inventory, finances, and the business as a whole.

SkySystemz

Jenna Winzenburg

863-370-0066

[email protected]

SkySystemz.com

SOURCE Sky Systemz