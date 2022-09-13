Sky Systemz Signs Exclusive Partnership with MoveUp Consulting

Making chargebacks and staffing issues a thing of the past for moving companies!

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Systemz is formally announcing its exclusive partnership deal with MoveUp Consulting , America's leading recruiting agency for moving companies! Moving companies face two major challenges: (1) hiring and retaining staff and (2) finding dependable payment and business software solutions with adequate chargeback protection features. Sky's partnership with MoveUp helps moving and storage companies easily solve these two problems.

According to Tim with Cardinal Moving - "most moving companies see a 50% plus turnover month to month." This makes the process of interviewing and hiring tedious for already under-staffed moving management teams (who are often out doing the legwork too). MoveUp's hiring system helps moving companies by posting, advertising, identifying, screening, vetting, and conducting interviews for their clients. Their clients receive a fully qualified candidate for a final interview. The goal of MoveUp is to help their clients hire quality candidates so they can scale and expand their business.

"This exclusive partnership between MoveUp & Sky Systemz is MASSIVE for the moving and storage industry! You're essentially taking two of the top three problems movers face (hiring staff and automation/tech) and solving them with two powerhouse service providers together," according to Winston Davis, owner of MoveUp Consulting. "Our slogan at MoveUp is "Better People, More Profit" and that couldn't be any better of a tagline for this partnership with Sky ... building great teams and growing your bottom-line profit!"

MoveUp's process is simple: They find, screen, and introduce quality candidates to moving and storage businesses. These candidates become top employees due to an online education and training system that MoveUp offers to each new hire.

Last month, Sky released MoveIt by Sky , a purpose-built payments and business software bundled solution for the moving industry, with many of its features applicable to other business verticals. New features to the Sky Systemz platform include digital contracts , custom disclosures , and digital signatures that were developed by the company to provide protections to all of their merchants. These new features are part of the company's chargeback protection suite that has effectively eliminated fraudulent chargebacks for the moving industry and other professional services.

The Sky platform reduces chargeback claims by 500% and in the rare occurrence of a chargeback, has a win rate twice that of the industry average.

"Our team was shocked to learn the turnover rate for moving companies. Steve Bugg, our Director of Regional Sales, took it upon himself to help our moving industry merchants find a solution for their staffing issues, and he found MoveUp," according to Brian Nichols, CEO of Sky Systemz. "MoveUp and Sky share the same enthusiasm for helping our customers grow larger, save money, and be protected. This is an obvious fit for our current and future customers and we are so excited to welcome Winston and his team at MoveUp to the Sky family and most importantly introduce MoveUp to our Gold Tier Merchants!"

Indeed, this partnership between Sky Systemz and MoveUp Consulting creates a powerful alliance that solves two major issues in the moving industry: chargebacks and staffing. Through Sky, moving companies processing $75k per month will get a free month of hiring services from MoveUp, which equals about 15-20 vetted candidates for interview! Learn more about Sky Systemz at SkySystemz.com

Sky Systemz is a cloud-based digital payments and financial technology company. With no contracts, no monthly fees, and low rates, Sky is a partner to businesses nationwide who want to grow their business while keeping more of their profits.

